Notting Hill Carnival 2026: Everything you need to know before you go

Notting Hill Carnival is back this Bank Holiday weekend, and 2026 is a particularly big one: the legendary west London street party is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

From its beginnings as a small community event in 1966, Carnival has grown into one of the world's biggest celebrations of Caribbean culture, with music, dancing, costumes, food and sound systems taking over the streets of Notting Hill. This year, the main event takes place on Sunday 30th and Monday 31st August, with a ticketed steelpan competition on Saturday 29th August.

If you're planning to join the estimated millions of revellers heading west, here's everything you need to know.

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1. Start Times

Technically, Carnival begins on Saturday, when the UK National Panorama Steel Band Competition takes over Emslie Horniman's Pleasance Park. The event starts at 4pm, with Junior Panorama at 5pm and the main Panorama competition at 8pm. Unlike the main Carnival, this is a ticketed event, with the winning junior and adult bands announced on the night.

Sunday is the traditional family and children's day, but the really committed can get started much earlier. J'Ouvert runs from 6am to 9am, beginning at Sainsbury's by the Canal Way Roundabout. The official opening ceremony takes place from 10am to 10.30am at the Mas Judging Point on Great Western Road, followed by the Children's Day Parade from 10.30am to 5pm.

(Image credit: Alishia Abodunde via Getty Images)

Sunday's Dutty/Fun Mas also begins at 10.30am, while sound systems and the Powis Square live stage run from midday to 7pm. There is then a judging zone from 8.30pm until close.

Note also that Sunday afternoon at 3pm sees a moment of reflection held in memory of those who lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower fire, a tragedy still keenly felt by Londoners nine years after it occurred.

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Monday is the big one. The Adults' Parade starts at 10.30am with sound systems and live entertainment getting going from noon and ending at 7pm. A reflection moment for Grenfell takes place on Monday too, also at 3pm.

2. How to Get There

Do not drive. Seriously.

Carnival closes huge numbers of roads and public transport operates differently, but the Tube, Overground and Elizabeth line remain the best ways of getting there. The official Carnival advice recommends travelling to Paddington, then walking into the Carnival area using the signed route.

(Image credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Several of the obvious stations will be closed or restricted. Ladbroke Grove is closed all day, while Westbourne Park has no entry from 11am and Notting Hill Gate has no entry between 11am and 6pm. Holland Park and Queensway also have restrictions.

Paddington is therefore your friend. It also gives you plenty of options for getting home afterwards, including the Elizabeth line, National Rail, Bakerloo, Circle, District and Hammersmith & City lines.

If you're meeting friends, agree on a meeting point before you arrive. Mobile reception in a crowd of this size can be temperamental, and "I'll find you by the really big speaker" isn't a particularly useful plan.

3. Parade Routes

The Carnival parade covers roughly three and a half miles, following the same basic route on Sunday and Monday. It starts around Westbourne Park and winds through west London before finishing around Elkstone Road, taking in Westbourne Grove, Ladbroke Grove, Kensal Road and Golborne Road.

(Image credit: Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

There are a few particularly good places to watch. The Judges' Area, beside the Brunel Estate near Westbourne Park Station, is where you'll see the bands performing at their most spectacular. The judging grandstand is open to the public again this year, although you'll need a ticket for it. Grab one here.

Otherwise, Ladbroke Grove is a good bet simply because it's such a long stretch, giving you a better chance of finding a viewing spot. Westbourne Grove is another lengthy section; the organisers recommend sticking to its northern side.

And don't treat the parade as something you simply stand and watch. The whole point is to move with it, dance, stop at a sound system, eat something, wander off and discover something else.

Here's the official map from the event organisers:

(Image credit: Notting Hill Carnival)

4. Performers and Sound Systems

The stars of Carnival aren't just conventional stage performers. The streets themselves are the show.

There are dozens of 'Mas' (Masquerade) bands, whose elaborate costumes form one of Carnival's most spectacular traditions. Bands including Mahogany Carnival Club, Mas Africa, Chocolate Nation, Colours Carnival, Karnival Mania, Soca Massive, Tropical Fusion and Utopia Mas UK will be among those taking part this year.

You'll also hear the unmistakable sound of the steel drum, an instrument woven into Carnival's history from its earliest days. This year's participating steel orchestras include Ebony Steelband, Glissando, Mangrove Steelband, Pan Nation, Panectar, Pantonic, Real Steel, Stardust and UFO Steelband.

(Image credit: Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images)

Brazilian carnival culture is represented by groups including Baque de Axé, Batala, Dendê Nation, Império da Rainha, Kinetika Bloco, London School of Samba and Tribo, bringing choreographed dancing and huge live percussion to the streets. If you want Soca and Calypso, you actually are best off heading out on Thursday 27th August — the ‘Calypso Monarch Finals’, are held then at The Tabernacle, ahead of the main carnival celebrations.

Then there are the sound systems, arguably the beating heart of Carnival for many regulars. This year's roster includes Gladdy Wax, King Tubby's, Saxon Sound System, Trojan 7, Rampage Sound, Volcano Sound and many more.

For something more stage-based, head to Powis Square, where live performances run from noon to 7pm. Meanwhile Gardens also hosts family-friendly entertainment.

Among the sound-system highlights flagged for this year's event are Different Strokes, playing hip-hop, jungle and drum'n'bass; Gaz's Rockin' Blues, bringing ska and rocksteady; and KCC and the Rockin Crew, supplying house music.

5. Food and Drink

Come hungry. There are more than 300 food stalls around Carnival this year, a big leap from the 250-odd selling great eats last year.

(Image credit: Gideon Mendel/In Pictures/Corbis via Getty Images)

The obvious place to start is Caribbean food: expect Jamaican jerk chicken, Trinidadian roti and Guyanese pepper pot — the sort of street-food dishes that are particularly satisfying when you've been on your feet building a dance-sweat for eight hours.

There are vegetarian choices at most stalls and organisers say the number of vegan traders has increased this year, too.

The trick is not to commit to one enormous meal immediately. Wander, investigate, follow your nose and build your own Carnival tasting menu.

And remember that this is a huge street event rather than a conventional festival site. Bring a reusable water bottle if you can, keep hydrated and carry some cash as a backup.

6. Weather Forecast

After a summer of seemingly endless heatwaves, the forecast has taken a rather more British turn.

Saturday is currently expected to see rain from around midday, with temperatures reaching about 22C and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Sunday looks considerably better, with rain less likely but a chance of light drizzle and a maximum of around 23C. Monday is currently forecast to bring sunny intervals, a moderate breeze and temperatures around 22C.

(Image credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

A lightweight waterproof jacket is considerably more useful than pretending you're going to spend eight hours dancing through a downpour under a tiny umbrella. Comfortable shoes are essential, too. You will walk much further than you think.

In other words: pack for everything, but a couple degrees of cooler weather won't hurt when you're heating up the street dance floor.

Most importantly, don't let a bit of drizzle put you off. Carnival has been doing this for 60 years and, as the organisers put it, it goes ahead rain or shine.

So charge your phone, pick a meeting point, wear something you don't mind getting sweaty, wet or covered in something colourful, and get ready for one of London's great weekends.





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