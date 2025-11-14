Social network Vine is (sort of) back with DiVine

Remember Jack Dorsey? He’s back with an attempt to revive the video-based social media platform Vine.

Jack Dorsey was one of the co-founders of Twitter and the founder of Bluesky, and now he’s back with an attempt to bring back Vine with DiVine.

More than 150,000 Vine videos from the archive will help kick off the social media platform. The idea is to revive the golden age of social media, before our feeds were overrun by AI-generated content and borderline malicious algorithms.

“I’m like, can we do something that’s kind of nostalgic,” Dorsey told TechCrunch.

“Can we do something that takes us back, that lets us see those old things, but also lets us see an era of social media where you could either have control of your algorithms, or you could choose who you follow, and it’s just your feed, and where you know that it’s a real person that recorded the video?”

One of the core tenets of DiVine is it will attempt to block AI-generated content, using systems designed to ensure content is made by actual people.

Vine was one of the original stars of video-based social media, but it was shuttered in 2017. If you weren’t there the first time around, its USP was that the videos were all limited to a six-second runtime.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Want to know the funny bit? Dorsey doesn’t actually own Vine. Strange as this sounds, Elon Musk does, as Twitter (now known as X) acquired the platform all the way back in 2012.

Back in July, Musk posted on X, “we’re bringing back Vine, but in AI form.” It’s the polar opposite of what Dorsey is attempting to do with DiVine and, frankly, absolutely not what any sane person should want.

DiVine is reviving old Vine content under “fair use,” and says it will remove the revived videos at the request of their original creators.

It’s currently operating as a website rather than an app, and is a project of Dorsey’s And Other Stuff non-profit, which has a mission of trying out experimental projects designed to shake up social media. Given the state of social media right now, that can’t be a bad thing.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



