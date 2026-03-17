The first musical guests and hosts for SNL UK have officially been revealed

Yet another reason to be excited for the weekend

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an image of the comedians as part of the promotional shots done for the new SNL series
(Image credit: Sky)

The news of the UK’s very own Saturday Night Live (SNL) has come as very welcome news to comedy loving Brits. After years of trying to get the hit US show to migrate across the pond, the very first episode will be hitting Brits’ screens (and Now TV accounts) this Saturday, on March 21st. Alongside the stellar cast and writers previously announced, we now have the first ever musical guests and hosts confirmed.

The inaugural SNL UK episode will see hit indie band Wet Leg and long-time comedy legend Tina Fey taking to our screens.

(L-R) Ellis Durand, Henry Holmes, Rhian Teasdale, Josh Mobaraki and Hester Chambers of Wet Leg attend The BRIT Awards 2026 at Co-op Live on February 28, 2026 in Manchester, England

(Image credit: JMEnternational / Getty Images)

The announcement came via Sky TV’s Instagram account on Monday 16th, with the first three weeks confirmed. The next two weeks have a similarly stacked line up, with Jamie Dornan and Riz Ahmed hosting on the 28th March and 4th April respectively, joined by Wolf Alice and Kasabian. Clearly, the UK iteration will be following a similar format to its US counterpart, with the show consisting of a host and musical guest each week.

The first UK SNL run will be running for the next six weeks, with each episode broadcasted live (as the name promises) from London, with a total run time of 75 minutes.

If you can’t remember who the fresh cast of SNL UK are, the comedians taking up the mantle are:

  • Hammed Animashaun
  • Ayode Bamgboye
  • Larry Dean
  • Celeste Dring
  • George Fouracres
  • Ania Magliano
  • Annabel Marlow
  • Al Nash
  • Jack Shep
  • Emma Sidi
  • Paddy Young

You can watch the debut episode of Saturday Night Live UK on Sky and Now TV on March 21st.

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Hermione Blandford
Hermione Blandford
Content Editor

Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.

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