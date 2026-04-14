SNL UK announces Nicola Coughlan and Aimee Lou Wood as hosts for the next episodes

SNL UK has debuted to about as positive reviews as you could ever hope for from the skeptical British public, being welcomed by fans (enthusiastic and reluctant alike) for actually bringing funny back into evening viewings, and being completely unafraid to dig at politicians, celebrities, and the general state of the world, which quite frankly is direly needed.

After a quick breather, Saturday Night Live UK is back on 25th April with Derry Girls and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan hosting, followed by White Lotus and Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood on 2nd May. The respective musical acts for both shows have also been announced, with Foo Fighters on the lineup for the former, and Meek on the docket for the latter.

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Helping schmooze the good reviews has undoubtedly been the starry lineup of hosts the show’s 6 episodes has boasted. The show kicked off with SNL legend Tina Fey which felt like the late night TV equivalent of passing the baton. Other hosts included Riz Ahmed, Jamie Dornan, and Jack Whitehall. Keeping up with the sky high calibre of hosts to date, the latest announcements have got fans getting excited for the next round of laughs.

The upcoming episodes will be the fifth and sixth in the series which is set to have a total of eight episodes. The hosts will be joined by the recurring stars Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi and Paddy Young.

The next episodes of SNL UK will be running for another four weeks, with episodes five and six broadcasted live (as the name promises) from London, with a total run time of 75 minutes.

You can watch the next episodes of Saturday Night Live UK on Sky and Now TV at 10pm.





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