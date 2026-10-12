Sacha Baron Cohen to star in Tarantino's West End play: Tickets on sale today

Borat and Ali G creator Sacha Baron Cohen has been confirmed as the star of Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming play.

It’s called The Popinjay Cavalier and is set to open for preview performances on 23rd February, 2027, at the Phoenix Theatre in London.

Rumours of Baron Cohen’s starring role circulated last month, but the plans have now been confirmed by the show’s production team.

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The actor made the headlines last year when he got ripped for a role in Netflix film Ladies First, in which he played a classic “chauvinist pig” character, one who ends up transported to a matriarchal version of society.

Sadly his hours in the gym didn’t save the movie from picking up largely negative reviews and a 26% Rotten Tomatoes score.

The Popinjay Cavalier will see Baron Cohen make his West End debut. And it’s Tarantino’s first project there too, as Cohen mentioned in a statement.

“Quentin called, I said yes before he even got to say his first ‘motherfxxxer.’ When the best director in the world calls, you don’t ask questions, I am beyond delighted that we will be losing our West End virginity together, I have made him promise not to be gentle,” says Baron Cohen.

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The play itself is set in the 1830s, and is described as a “rambunctious comedy of deception and disguise inspired by the grand swashbuckling epics of stage and screen,” on the production’s website.

Baron Cohen plays Rupert Sebastian Thomas Jr., the “world’s greatest actor,” who heads to Paris for a role, but gets himself in hot water after insulting the French.

Tarantino both writes and directs this one, his first play.

Tickets for the Popinjay Cavalier go on sale today, 12th October, at 12pm.

The Phoenix Theatre is a classic three-tier seating theatre with room for just over 1000 audience members. Since 2023 it has been home to Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which has its final performance on 27th December.