Pixies will play London in 2026 as part of UK and European tour
Marking 40 years of Pixies
Pixies have announced a 2026 tour, which celebrates 40 years since their formation back in 1986.
The Pixies’ 2026 tour kicks off on May 20th at York’s Barbican, ahead of a gig at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall on May 28th.
Putting on our speculation hat, there’s potential for the band to play a second London concert on May 29th. They aren’t playing again until the 31st at Limerick, and there’s nothing pencilled in at the Royal Albert Hall on May 29th yet. Fingers crossed.
Tickets are on sale from the morning of Friday, 26th September, although “Priority Booking for Friends & Patrons” for the Royal Albert Hall event begins on September 25th at 10am. You can buy your way into that club for a charitable donation of £55.
Given the Royal Albert Hall’s total capacity is just 5272, we can’t picture these Pixies tickets lasting long once they go on general sale.
Here’s the full gig listing for the Pixies’ 40th anniversary tour’s first leg:
- May 20 – Barbican, York
- May 21 – Alhambra theatre, Dunfermline
- May 25 – Aviva Studios, Manchester
- May 28 – Royal Albert Hall, London
- May 31 – Live At The Castle, Limerick
- June 02 – Olympia, Dublin
- June 30 –Zitadelle Spandau, Berlin
- July 01 – Parkbühne Clara-Zetkin-Park, Leipzig
- July 02 – myticket Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt
- July 14 – Parco Della Musica, Milan
- July 17 – Maassilo, Rotterdam
- July 18 – Muziekcentrum, Enschede
- July 19 – PLT, Heerlen
The Pixies’ last UK gig was back in May, at Manchester’s O2 Apollo on May 24th. Their last London gig was at Brixton Academy on May 17th.
While those 2025 gigs were in support of the band’s recent 2024 album The Night the Zombies Came, their set lists still included plenty of Pixies classics.
Ticket pricing is yet to be announced, but gigs at the Royal Albert Hall typically start at £50-80 before fees, for the lower-price Gallery area.
