Pitbull is coming back to London — Bald caps at the ready as Mr. Worldwide announces giant Hyde Park show
"Everyday above ground is a great day remember that"
Dust off your aviators and squeeze into that skintight bald cap because Pitbull is officially heading back to London. The international man of motivational lyrics and endless energy has just been announced as a headliner for BST Hyde Park 2026 and Leeds' brand new Roundhay Festival, as part of his UK and Ireland tour.
He’ll take over BST Hyde Park on Friday, 10th July, with none other than Kesha also on the bill, with the pair collaborating on the hit song Timber in the past. They will reunite exactly one week earlier, the 3rd of July, to launch the debut Roundhay Festival in Leeds, which is being run by the same team behind BST.
If you were one of the many who missed out on his sold-out O2 shows earlier this year, where fans showed up in full Pitbull cosplay, now’s your shot at redemption. General tickets go on sale Wednesday, 8th October at 10am, so cancel your plans and get the tabs open at the ready. You’ll be able to grab yours via Ticketmaster.
A post shared by Pitbull (@pitbull)
A photo posted by on
Fancy a head start? There are three presales worth stalking: Amex cardholders get first dibs on Friday, 3rd October, while the artist and BST presales both land on Monday, 6th October. Prices haven’t been confirmed yet.
So far, Kesha is the only confirmed guest for both Pitbull dates, but more acts are on the way. Lewis Capaldi and Garth Brooks are also headlining BST 2026.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Radiohead tease massive London shows this year (UPDATE: It's happening!)
Coming to London in mere weeks...
-
Live Aid at 40: The 5 best performances to re-watch
There's more to Live Aid 1985 than just Queen
-
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's final show — Back to the Beginning review: 10 of the biggest highlights from a star-studded farewell
We were there, we were rocked — here's everything you need to know as the Prince of Darkness bows out.
-
How to survive the Oasis reunion tour — little by little, song by song
From not starting the booze too early to bagging the best retro gear
-
London officially named one of the best cities in the world for music
Music to our ears!
-
The Maccabees announce London charity show after eight-year hiatus
No surge pricing here