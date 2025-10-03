Pitbull is coming back to London — Bald caps at the ready as Mr. Worldwide announces giant Hyde Park show

Dust off your aviators and squeeze into that skintight bald cap because Pitbull is officially heading back to London. The international man of motivational lyrics and endless energy has just been announced as a headliner for BST Hyde Park 2026 and Leeds' brand new Roundhay Festival, as part of his UK and Ireland tour.

He’ll take over BST Hyde Park on Friday, 10th July, with none other than Kesha also on the bill, with the pair collaborating on the hit song Timber in the past. They will reunite exactly one week earlier, the 3rd of July, to launch the debut Roundhay Festival in Leeds, which is being run by the same team behind BST.

Pitbull, Ke$ha - Timber (featuring Ke$ha - Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

If you were one of the many who missed out on his sold-out O2 shows earlier this year, where fans showed up in full Pitbull cosplay, now’s your shot at redemption. General tickets go on sale Wednesday, 8th October at 10am, so cancel your plans and get the tabs open at the ready. You’ll be able to grab yours via Ticketmaster.

Fancy a head start? There are three presales worth stalking: Amex cardholders get first dibs on Friday, 3rd October, while the artist and BST presales both land on Monday, 6th October. Prices haven’t been confirmed yet.

So far, Kesha is the only confirmed guest for both Pitbull dates, but more acts are on the way. Lewis Capaldi and Garth Brooks are also headlining BST 2026.