Netflix's latest horror addition will please gamers

The cinematic sensation Five Nights at Freddy’s has officially invaded Netflix, bringing its terrifying animatronics and questionable pizza safety standards to a global audience. A couple of years after its theatrical and Peacock debut, the film is now perfectly poised to reignite our collective fear of oversized animal mascots, just in time for the highly anticipated sequel.

Directed by Emma Tammi and brought to life by the horror maestros at Blumhouse, this film adaptation of Scott Cawthon’s wildly popular video game series introduces us to Mike Schmidt (played by the perpetually troubled-looking Josh Hutcherson).

Mike, clearly a glutton for punishment, takes a night guard gig at a long-abandoned pizzeria. What could go wrong? Well, everything. He soon discovers the restaurant’s animatronic residents are less "singing and dancing" and more "plotting your demise."

The film also stars Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, Mary Stuart Masterson, and Matthew Lillard, and manages to weave together supernatural scares with a backstory so tragic it makes you wonder if anyone ever got their pizza order right. Missing children and haunted machines? It’s basically every parent’s worst nightmare, conveniently packaged for your viewing pleasure.

Five Nights At Freddy's | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Why you should watch Five Nights at Freddy's

Despite critics scratching their heads, Five Nights at Freddy’s was a box office smash, raking in $297 million worldwide. The film also charmed a loyal legion of younger fans, whose love for the game series on platforms like YouTube and TikTok apparently translates directly into box office gold. It came to many as a surprise but there were plenty of people who the film resonated with and now it is closely in cult following territory.

The Netflix release is a strategic masterstroke, serving as both fan service and a not-so-subtle push to keep the FNaF universe firmly in the public eye. Now, you don't need a Peacock subscription (or a degree in game lore) to join the fright fest. With the sequel hitting screens on the 5th of December, 2025, it’s the perfect time to revisit Freddy and his gang.