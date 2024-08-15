The 20 best Netflix animated shows and movies

Over the years, Netflix has not-so-quietly become the home of a formidable library of animated content.

The streaming service plays host to a constantly rotating roster of excellent third party offerings, from family friendly computer animated movies to hardcore anime. In many countries, Netflix is even the streaming home of Ghibli’s peerless output.

Netflix isn’t merely content to piggyback on other people’s hard work, though. It has also put its money where its mouth is, funding and producing a deep well of animated movies and shows.

Disney aside, there’s no other streaming out there that puts out so much high quality animated content. And even then, we’d argue Netflix’s offering is way more eclectic.

So what are the best animated movies and shows available to stream on Netflix right now? We’ve put together a little list for you. Note that all of these are Netflix productions, for the simple reason that most of the high quality external productions aren’t available universally (case in point: Ghibli).

