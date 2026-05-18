My Neighbour Totoro announces the end of its London theatre run

After a highly successful run, My Neighbour Totoro is calling time on its London residency. But you still have a while to check out the show.

The Royal Shakespeare Company, which stages the production in collaboration with Joe Hisaishi, has announced an extension of the play’s run for the “final time.”

My Neighbour Totoro will play until 10th January 2027 in the West End, at its current home of the Gillian Lynne Theatre. You can book tickets for all performances, right until the final day, now from the theatre’s website.

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Tickets start at £15, and the site handily offers a preview of exactly the view of the stage you’ll have from each seat.

Despite having Japanese beginnings, being of course based on the classic Studio Ghibli animated film of the same name by Hayao Miyazaki, this theatrical adaptation has London roots.

My Neighbour Totoro opened at the Barbican in May 2022, and finished its run there on March 24th, 2024.

A year later in March 2025, My Neighbour Totoro transferred to the Gillian Lynne Theatre. By the end of its run it will have, again, played for the better part of two years in that venue.

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An animated classic on stage

It’s the story of two sisters who relocate to the country and discover magical creatures in the forest, a tale packed with wonder and imagination.

The source film is considered an animation masterwork, and this adaptation received largely rave reviews for its emotional punch and innovative staging. It features large-scale puppets, and a live band playing the play’s score, a rendition of the brilliant Joe Hisaishi score of the 1988 movie.

“A true celebration of theatrical craft, the show brings together extraordinary talent across disciplines, with its many awards reflecting the artistry, imagination and dedication of all involved,” say RSC co-directors Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey.

The play won six Olivier awards in 2023, including Best Entertainment or Comedy Play. It’s definitely worth seeing.

My Neighbour Totoro performances begin at 7pm on Tuesday to Saturday, while there are 2pm matinee performances on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. We recommend hunting down a more affordable mid-week showing if you can.

“Acorn” My Neighbour Totoro performances, labelled with a plant pot on the booking screen, offer all standard seats at £30, £40 or £50. During peak days you can pay upwards of £100 for a top spot.





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