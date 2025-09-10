Mercury Music Prize 2025 nominations announced
RIP London
The nominations for this year’s Mercury Prize have been announced.
The 2025 roster includes a handful of extremely well-established acts, like Fontaines D.C., Pulp and Wolf Alice, alongside a few newer faces.
Here’s the whole list:
- CMAT – Euro-Country
- Emma-Jean Thackray – Weirdo
- FKA Twigs – Eusexua
- Fontaines D.C. – Romance
- Jacob Alon – In Limerence
- Joe Webb – Hamstrings & Hurricanes
- Martin Carthy – Transform Me Then Into A Fish
- Pa Salieu – Afrikan Alien
- PinkPantheress – Fancy That
- Pulp – More
- Sam Fender – People Watching
- Wolf Alice – The Clearing
At least half of these should require no introduction for the average music fan. But there are a few with which some of you may be less familiar.
Jacob Alon is one of 2025’s rising stars, a folk singer whose debut album In Limerence was released on May 30th. Here’s their most-listened-to song to date:
PinkPantheress has been around for years now and is a big enough name to have secured an NPR Tiny Desk Concert spot.
But if you remember the Pulp era first-hand, you may not have twigged she released hit Illegal this year. It's a criminally catchy song, which has been hard to miss in recent months.
Pa Salieu has been nominated for his second studio album, Afrikan Alien, released later last year. But for his best earworm, you might want to check out his collaboration with Disclosure, King Steps. It's a banger.
Over at the other end of the spectrum, 84-year-old "Codfather of folk" Martin Carthy secured a nomination for his album Transform Me Then Into a Fish. It features re-worked songs from his very first album, released in 1965, in celebration of his extremely long career.
The Mercury Prize ceremony will be held on October 16th in Newcastle’s Utilita Arena.
“Many of” the 12 acts will play, ahead of the announcement of this year’s winner. Tickets for the show are available now and cost £39.50. This marks the first time the Mercury Prize has not been staged in London.
