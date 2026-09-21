London's O2 is hosting a legendary night of tennis with Billie Jean King and John McEnroe

Jorja Smith, Charli XCX, Bruno Mars, Raye, Sombr – these are all names you’d usually associate with London’s O2 Arena, but thanks to Wimbledon, tennis legends John McEnroe and Billie Jean King are joining the lineup for a very special evening.

For one afternoon only in June 2027, two of the biggest names tennis has ever produced are heading to London to share some of the stories behind the scenes from their unmatched tennis careers – from first serves to their current broadcasting gigs, and even giving their own thoughts on the current players. The event comes as part of the celebrations for Wimbledon’s 150th anniversary, as well as the O2’s 20th birthday celebrations. Whilst marking milestones for both the home of tennis and the London landmark, they’re not the only not significant birthdays – June 2027 marks 50 years since McEnroe’s Wimbledon debut, and 54 since Billie Jean King won her triple title.

(Image credit: O2)

Swapping centre court for centre stage, the pair – who are both notoriously outspoken – will be sharing unfiltered stories from the biggest moments of their lives, from McEnroe's unforgettable Wimbledon finals to King's iconic "Battle of the Sexes" win over Bobby Riggs – immortalised in film by Steve Carrell and Emma Stone. Billed as "a spoken word event”, according to the organisers, it is set to be "a unique matinee event quite unlike any other."

Latest Videos From Shortlist Watch full video here:

Billie Jean King, the sports icon and equality champion who captured a record 20 Wimbledon championships, and John McEnroe the man with the most combined singles and doubles titles on the ATP Tour, and the voice of tennis, didn’t just win at the top of tennis - they changed the sport – and with a staggering 56 Grand Slam titles between them. And now they're coming together at London's O2.

Whether you’re a die hard tennis fan or not it’s a pretty rare opportunity to hear two Hall of Fame legends reflecting on the lessons of a lifetime spent competing at the very top – and hopefully a fair bit of Wimbledon gossip too.

Speaking about the gig, King said: “Anytime John and I get together, it is a lively and engaging conversation and I am looking forward to being part of The O2’s twentieth anniversary season,”

“Tennis has given both John and me a wonderful platform for our lives and it will be fun to share stories that take the audience behind the curtain into the real world of our careers.”

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, McEnroe said: “I am really looking forward to coming to London for a first time ever show with Billie Jean King. She is not only the most influential person in the history of Women’s Sports, but also my good friend and a living legend."

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday 25 September 2026, with O2 Priority, LTA & AELTC Pre-Sale happening on Tuesday 22 September 2026. Tickets will cost between £56 and £541. You can browse more information and tickets here.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



