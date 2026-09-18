Johnny Flynn and Mobland S2 cast talk season two one-liners, famous cameos, and the ultimate Tom Hardy pep talk

MobLand crash landed onto our screens last year, transforming national treasures Pierce Brosnan, Tom Hardy and Hellen Mirren into the narcotics dealing, trigger happy Harrigan clan, dealing out gawp-worthy one-liners and a whole lot of violence.

Well, violence à la exec producer Guy Ritchie, which usually means a helping of crash, bang and wallop, followed by a witty quip or two. Now, the Harrigans are back, and more blood thirsty than ever.

Season two picks up right after a calamitous finale, with the Harrigans – led by Brosnan as Conrad and Mirren as Maeve – struggling to show a unified front as rising rivals (including big wig Kat McAllister) threaten their fractured criminal empire. Harry Da Souza (Hardy), as their street-smart and formidable 'fixer', must walk a dangerous tightrope when tensions within the family intensify. As violence spills into every corner of their lives, loyalties snap, safety proves temporary, and the battle for power leaves no room for mercy.

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Ahead of the new season landing on Paramount Plus on Friday 18th September, we sat down with Tom Hardy, Joanne Froggatt, Johnny Flynn, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Lara Pulver, and Teddie Allen to hear about their favourite lines, co-star reunions, and potential cinematic crossovers.

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SL: Congrats on S2! In episode one we see a quick cameo from Amir El Masry, reunited with former co-star Pierce Brosnan. But if you could reunite with a former co-star for a scene in MobLand, who would you pick to join the (under)world?

Joanna Froggatt: Oh easy, Dame Maggie Smith, sadly no longer with us but amazing

Johnny Flynn: Aimee Lou Wood is fab, she would be good.

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Lara Pulver: [to Johnny] You’ve already just worked with Helen Mirren.

Johnny Flynn: Yeah, last time I worked with Helen she played my dying mother in a very sensitive, weepy film, and here she was causing chaos so that was a trip.

Lara Pulver: Do you think David Morrisey would come in as some kind of Policeman? Get a Scouser.

Anson Boon: I reckon Stephen Graham would be a good Scouse gangster to bring into the mix.

Teddie Allen: I worked with Andrew Scott when I was little and I feel like he’d be such a good villain.

Mandeep Dhillon: I’d bring back Daniel Betts, who played Brenden in season 1. I loved my scenes with him.

Tom Hardy: Scroobius Pip should have been in the first and the second [series] and I hope he’s in the third.

SL: There are so many brilliant one liners in MobLand. Do you have any favourite lines from season two? Any you were jealous your character didn’t get to say?

Anson Boon: There’s a line which cracked me up from the third or fourth episode, when the Harrigan’s new lawyers come round, and the female lawyer is getting on a bit too well with Conrad, and Maeve stands up and goes “Alright Meryl, you’ve had your moment, your Oscar's in the post”.

Johnny Flynn: I have to say I think I got all the best lines. I can only remember mine because I got so many good ones. I’m particularly mean to Kevin — there’s a line when he rings another character and I go “what does she want?”, I like that one.

Lara Pulver: You got so many, your episode three is full of them. Maeve always gets good ones, “f*cking google us” is a great one in the opening episode.

SL: There's a great scene with Pierce Brosnan and Emmett J. Scanlan having a quick pep talk in the bathroom — which makes a nice change from gun fights for a minute. If you had to have a bathroom pep talk before doing something important, which co-star do you think would give you the best one

Johnny Flynn: Tom – yeah he’s got a lot at his fingertips to drawn on, then it pulls together into this calm, “you’ve got this”.

Teddie Allen: I feel like Tom’s got the voice though to really lock you in.

Lara Pulver: Tom intellectualises stuff on a whole new level that my brain doesn’t even operate at so I always sit back in awe. And then he’ll throw in a Shakespearean reference and I’ll just nod in awe at where his brain has gone

Anson Boon: Dame Helen Mirren, easy.

Mandeep Dhillon: Oh, she’d fire you right up!

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

SL: Which National Treasure do you think would make a good mob boss?

Johnny Flynn: Stephen Fry.

Teddie Allen: Claudia Winkleman.

Lara Pulver: NOT Alan Carr. Celia Imrie would be hilarious – why are we all going down the Traitors route?

SL: Sort of feels like the closest thing we've got...

Johnny Flynn: Claudia Winkleman, she’d be good – hiding an AK-47 underneath that fringe. David Attenborough?

Anson Boon: I would be very surprised but how cool would it be if Sir David Attenborough turned around and was like “hey, guess what”... If we're talking national treasures go right in at the top, he’s amazing.

Lara Pulver: I’d tune in.

Johnny Fynn: That being his final show...

Anson Boon: Or Gemma Collins?

Mandeep Dhillon: Gemma Collins would be Incredible!

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

SL: Which show do you think would be cool for MobLand to have a 'cinematic crossover' episode with?

Johnny Flynn: I’d wanna see The Simpsons take on MobLand.

Lara Pulver: I thought you were gonna say The Sopranos?

Johnny Flynn: If they were still making it, Sopranos would make sense.

Lara Pulver: Dynasty!! Helen Mirren could have a cock-off with Joan Collins.

Mandeep Dhillon: I think mine would be The Gentleman.

Teddie Allen: I thought about this the other day, but The Gentleman would be cool – I feel like it isn’t that unfeasible, both in the Guy Ritchie world….

Anson Boon: Love Island!

SL: Who from Mobland would go on Love Island?

*everyone points at Anson*

Teddie Allen: I don’t think he [his character, Eddie] would be very popular with the public...

SL: He'd be prime Casa Amor territory wouldn't he?

Anson Boon: Could you imagine, Eddie as a bombshell?!

Tom Hardy: Shameless?

Joanne Froggatt: Shameless would be good

Tom Hardy: Or Downton

Joanne Froggatt: Could you imagine? Mobland x Downton

Tom Hardy: I'd watch that

Joanne Froggatt: The fourth movie that we weren't going to make

MobLand season two will air on Paramount Plus on Friday 18th September.





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