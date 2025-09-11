Listen to Matt Berninger's cover of New Order classic Blue Monday

Across the past few months, The National’s Matt Berninger has played New Order’s Blue Monday during his solo material live gigs. And now you can listen to a recorded version.

Berninger’s take on Blue Monday has been released as an Amazon Music exclusive. And that does means you’ll need to subscribe to the £11.99 Unlimited service to give it a listen, or hope it pops up on Amazon’s shuffled music mode (which doesn’t require the paid sub).

The cover features backing from the same band seen on Berninger’s second solo album, Get Sunk. And it was produced and recorded by Sean O’Brien, who also produced that album and plays guitar on Berninger’s tracks.

Blue Monday is not the only cover Matt Berninger has played live during his current tour either.

Others include Nirvana’s All Apologies and Radiohead’s Kid A. Could they be heading towards a proper release too? Doubt it.

While Blue Monday has become a mainstay of Matt Berninger’s encore at live shows, he has only dabbled with Kid A and All Apologies a couple of times. He played Kid A at the Palace Theatre in Los Angeles back in May. And All Apologies during the End of the Road festival, and at First Avenue in Minneapolis, again in May 2025.

Want to see Matt Berninger live for yourself? Folks in the UK have missed the boat, for now.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He played at London’s Troxy on August 27th, and at Manchester’s Albert Hall the day before. At the time of writing, he’s between a couple of gigs in Belgium. And September 12th’s gig at the Cirque Royal in Brussels finishes off the tour’s current run.

Blue Monday was originally released by New Order in 1983, reaching number nine in the UK Singles chart. It was also released as a Quincy Jones remix in 1988, which saw it reach number three in the UK.