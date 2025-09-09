LEGO Star Trek sets confirmed, Picard minifig teased

Paramount has announced LEGO Star Trek sets are coming, as part of the 60th anniversary celebrations of the iconic show.

Want the deets? We don’t have much in the way of official details beyond the teaser below, which depicts an animated Picard minifig getting beamed into, presumably, the Enterprise’s Transporter room.

While there’s a distinctly video gamey look to the teaser, all the wording in this announcement suggests we’re looking at good old ABS plastic brick kits rather than something less tangible and tactile.

“Set phasers to build,” is the line for LEGO fans, while Paramount promises “more details will be revealed soon” and that this “first-ever collaboration" will "bring the iconic world of Star Trek to life in LEGO® brick form.”

No specific LEGO Star Trek sets have been confirmed yet, but earlier this year, a top pick for any sensible Trek fan’s most-wanted list was rumoured.

LEGO Icons kit 10356 will reportedly be a large recreation of the USS Enterprise D, as seen in the Star Trek: The Next Generation TV series. It fits the teaser.

Early leaked information suggests it will measure around 60cm in length and consist of roughly 3600 pieces. It’s expected to land on November 28th and, like any set this size, won’t come cheap. Early reports pegged the price at £369.99.

Our best guess is an obvious one. We’d bet the “lid” of the Enterprise is removable, letting you see all sorts of trekkie detail within, including the bridge. The set is rumoured to include nine minifigs, including Worf, Deanna Troi, Dr. Beverley Crusher, her son Wesley, Geordi La Forge and Guinan, as well as the top-billing Picard and Rider.

This is one of the LEGO collaborations that many may have assumed had already happened. While Star Wars has been a LEGO partner since 1999, recent comparable sets for Star Trek have been made by Blue Brixx, not the king of blocks, LEGO.

We saw a similar effect recently with Pokémon. The first LEGO Pokémon sets were announced back in March, due for release in early 2026. LEGO rival Mega has produced Pokémon kits since 2017, but those days are over.

LEGO muscling out the competition in the brick-building space to secure just about every valuable license going may not seem an entirely positive thing. Is there such a thing as a brick-building monopoly?

But we also can’t wait to see these first Star Trek sets get properly revealed. If the November release date holds true, it that shouldn’t be too far away at all.