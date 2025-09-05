LEGO's new Star Wars Death Star set is its biggest ever — and has enough pieces to build an actual space station

The LEGO Group has just dropped a bombshell that will shake the foundations of your bank account. Namely, the LEGO Star Wars Death Star - Ultimate Collector Series. It's not just big, it's a colossal, piece-gobbling, credit-draining beast. With an astonishing 9,023 pieces, this is officially the largest LEGO Star Wars set ever made, designed to transport you deep into the heart of the Galactic Empire’s most infamous (and expensive) space station.

Forget your rent money, because this will set you back £899.99. Yes, you read that right. Almost a grand for a toy - albeit a very, very impressive one. But can you really put a price on reliving iconic cinematic moments? LEGO clearly thinks not.

Look at the size of that thing...

This isn't just a globe-shaped brick monstrosity; it's a highly detailed cross-section, revealing a treasure trove of memorable scenes. From the infamous trash compactor to Emperor Palpatine’s throne room, Princess Leia’s surprisingly spacious cell, and even the tractor beam control unit, this set has it all.

Image 1 of 15 (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO)

As part of the set, you also get an incredible 38 mini figures to help you recreate all of your favourite scenes, including multiple Lukes, Han Solo, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, and Emperor Palpatine, ready to cackle maniacally.

Whether you’re re-enacting Obi-Wan getting struck down, Darth Vader and Luke coming to blows, or simply admiring the sheer architectural audacity of the Death Star, this set is a must-have. Just make sure you have ample display space and perhaps a loan before you attempt to bring this fully operational battle station into your home.

The LEGO Star Wars Death Star is available for LEGO Insiders Early Access from the 1st of October, 2025, and for everyone else from the 4th.

As an added bonus, if you splash out between the 1st and 7th of October, you'll receive a free LEGO Star Wars TIE Fighter with Imperial Hangar Rack because nothing says "I'm financially responsible" like a free gift with your almost-£900 purchase.