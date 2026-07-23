Go behind the music (and the drama) as Lily Allen's life gets the documentary treatment

Lily Allen isn’t exactly known for subtlety, as anyone who caught her tour ‘fits will have seen, and her latest album West End Girl was just as much a tell-all as a banging soundtrack to your 2025/6. Now, a new feature length documentary about Lily Allen’s life and career is heading to Prime Video soon.

The film will be a bit of a retrospective that follows the singer’s journey from the early start, becoming dubbed the Queen of MySpace, her subsequent rise to fame, all the way up to her career today.

The documentary is being directed by Mat Whitecross who’s mainly known for The Road to Guantanamo. It will feature interviews with people close to the 41-year old singer and is set to land on our screens in 2027.

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She signed with Regal Recordings in 2005 and created an account on MySpace where she posted her demos which attracted thousands of views. She released her debut album, Alright, in 2006 which contained one of her breakout hits Smile, which went onto become a number one. She has more than a few huge hits like Smile, such as Alfie and Not Fair, before she took a break from music turning to acting instead.

Presumably, this stint in London’s West End was the inspiration behind the title for Allen’s latest album when she returned to music last year. Her now infamous album West End Girl told the story of the dissolution of her relationship with Stranger Things actor David Harbour. The pair had originally got married in September after a year of dating. The album detailed the breakdown of their relationship and his alleged infidelity, and was one of the cultural break outs of the year.

Allen is currently touring the album, performing across London and later Europe.

It’s not known if Harbour will feature in the documentary, although previously all he has said on the topic was that the album’s contents “wasn’t my experience” in an interview with Variety.

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Hopefully, we'll have more details, including an exact release date soon.





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