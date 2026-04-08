A free Winnie the Pooh immersive experience is coming to London this weekend

If your weekend plans are looking a bit thin, or you just want something that leans fully into a relaxed day out, this might be one of the easier wins in London right now. Especially as the Easter holidays wrap up.

A free immersive experience based on Winnie the Pooh is taking over Westfield White City for one weekend only, transforming part of the shopping centre into a walk-through version of the Hundred Acre Wood. It’s called Disney Winnie the Pooh: The Lost Balloon, and it’s been put together to mark 100 years since A. A. Milne first introduced the character in 1926.

The experience is built around a simple premise. Visitors are invited to help Christopher Robin track down his missing balloon, moving through a series of small, interactive moments that mix light storytelling with gentle challenges. It’s less about spectacle and more about pacing, encouraging you to wander, explore and take your time, rather than rush from one thing to the next.

Along the way, there are nods to the wider cast, including Piglet, Tigger and everyone's favourite relatable donkey Eeyore, with familiar details and small set pieces designed to tap into that specific kind of nostalgia Pooh has always traded on. Expect soft, playful interactions rather than anything too high-energy, with games, exploration elements and the inevitable Poohsticks reference woven in.

It’s all part of a much wider push from Disney to celebrate Pooh’s centenary throughout 2026, with this pop-up acting as one of the more tangible ways to bring that world into a real, physical space. The focus is on keeping things accessible and low-pressure, which is probably why it’s been kept free to attend, albeit with timed entry slots to keep things moving.

The event runs from Friday, the 10th of April, through to Sunday the 12th, with sessions available from 12pm to 6pm on the Friday and 12pm to 7:30pm across the weekend. While it’s clearly geared towards families, there’s enough familiarity in there for anyone who grew up with Pooh to get something out of it, even if that’s just a slightly slower-paced hour wandering around something deliberately calm.

For a character that’s spent the best part of a century doing very little at all, and being all the better for it, the whole thing feels fairly on brand. It’s not trying to overwhelm, just give you a reason to switch off for a bit, have a wander, and leave feeling like you’ve done something vaguely wholesome with your afternoon. The event is free, but ticketed, which you can find here.

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