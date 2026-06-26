A new free art gallery just opened near London's South Bank

A new London gallery opened this week, and it’s just a stroll away from the Tate Modern.

Hypha Studios’s new South Bank gallery opened its doors on 25th June for a private view, and is now open to the public.

You’ll find it at 42 Southwark Bridge Road, and there are three exhibitions on already.

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Bridging the Gap is a sculpture show curated by Hermione Allsopp and Poppy Whatmore. It features works from upwards of 20 artists, made using “locally-sourced” materials.

According to the blurb they “explore themes of linkage, separation, and repair through innovative approaches to structure and materiality.”

Next up is All Capitals, an exhibition featuring works from 14 “early career” artists. There’s once again a lot of sculpture to see in this one, but video work is in there too.

All Capitals is centred around “themes of shifting value systems and changing attitudes,” which itself links with the exhibition space — transformed from offices into a gallery.

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Finally, Resonant Fermentation Assemblages is an exhibition that uses water to explore ideas.

It’s “conceived as a research-creation laboratory where water, in its multiple states, acts as a co-author engaging its mnemonic capacities across atmospheric and liquid states that shape a device for deep listening to the living.”

There are vessels, storing and dripping the stuff. “The installation does not represent water: it is composed of water itself, allowing itself to be affected by its rhythms, densities, and drifts,” according to the description. Make of that what you will.

All three of these exhibitions are only on display for a month, until 26th July.

Hypha Gallery South Bank sees a space that was once occupied by offices reworked into a gallery — it’s Hypha’s whole deal.

Hypha Studios has been around since 2021 and since then has put on a frankly staggering number of exhibitions, including more than 140 in London alone.

The gallery is free to visit, and will be open from 12-6pm Thursday to Sunday. Other current London galleries operated by the charity include spots in Euston, Fenchurch Street and Liverpool Street.





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