You can get a free pint at the pub just for going back to the office - thanks to Heineken

Between the early start, remembering your lunch, battling the rush hour commute, and not saying your thoughts about your colleagues / clients out loud, you really do deserve a little bit of a treat. Especially with more offices encouraging (forcing) employees to head into the office 4-5 days a week (please, I need a day to do all my chores).

Luckily, Heineken has morphed into every 9-5-ers fairy godmother, and is offering free pints for you and your colleagues. For everyone’s most important meeting of the day (after work drinks), just head to your local with your work mates and redeem a free Heineken Original or Heineken 0.0 from Monday to Friday after 4.59pm.

Heineken has renamed several pubs across the UK ‘The Office’ - not in tribute to everyone’s favourite Steve Carell sitcom, but to make that transition a little bit easier. It comes as almost half of hybrid workers say they’re missing out on catch-ups with colleagues outside of the office - after all, sometimes a Slack message just doesn’t cut it. Plus, you know, your company can technically read any of your Slack messages between you and your colleagues… The pub on the other hand is a free for all.

All you need to do is sign up via Heineken’s website to receive a voucher which can be shared with up to three friends (no, it’s still only one pint per person). This is valid across nearly 1,000 pubs across the UK, but you can find the full list of eligible watering holes online.

Heineken will be renaming the following pubs to ‘The Office’ on Thursday 9th October:

Two Bridges, Bermondsey, London

Devonshire Arms, Duke Street London

The Atlas Bar, Deansgate, Manchester

The Cross Keys, Earle St, Liverpool

Admiral Woods, Waterloo St, Glasgow