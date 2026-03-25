Whiskey waste might be the next big thing in batteries

Bourbon and batteries aren't traditionally a natural pairing. One’s for slow sipping, the other’s for powering your phone, ideally not at the same time. Yet, scientists have found a way to bring the two together, and it’s actually pretty clever.

First reported by Popular Science, researchers at the University of Kentucky have worked out how to turn one of bourbon’s most useless byproducts, a thick, grainy sludge known as stillage, into a key component for energy storage, and luckily, there’s quite a bit of it.

For every batch of bourbon produced, you end up with six to ten times that volume in waste. In Kentucky alone, which produces around 95% of the world’s bourbon, that adds up quickly. Most of it is repurposed as animal feed or fertiliser, but it’s not easy to handle; it’s wet, heavy, and expensive to process.

Instead of trying to eliminate it, the researchers asked a better question: what if it could actually be useful? Their answer involves turning those leftovers into carbon materials that can be used in supercapacitors, devices that store and release energy quickly, used in everything from electronics to cars and power grids.

The process isn’t exactly kitchen-friendly, chances are, you won’t be doing it in an RV in the desert. The team subjected the stillage to intense heat and pressure, eventually transforming it into a fine carbon powder. From there, they created two materials: hard carbon, which helps store energy, and activated carbon, which holds charge thanks to its structure.

Put the two together, and you’ve got something genuinely useful. In lab tests, the bourbon-based electrodes performed about as well as existing commercial versions. In some cases, they even performed better. With hybrid versions outperforming current options by around 25%.

That’s the bit that matters. Plenty of experimental materials work in theory; fewer actually hold up when compared to what’s already out there. There’s still work to do before you’re charging anything with whiskey waste, but the early signs are promising. If it scales, it could offer a more sustainable way to produce energy storage devices, while also solving a pretty messy byproduct problem at the same time.

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Not bad for something that usually ends up as soggy grain leftovers to feed farm animals. If nothing else, it’s a decent reminder that the most interesting breakthroughs don’t always come from brand-new materials, sometimes they’re just sitting there already, waiting to be chucked out.





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