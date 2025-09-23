Glen Moray expands its experimental warehouse collection with two new tequila-finished whiskies

Oak, Olosoro sherry, ex-bourbon, marsala - all words you wouldn’t be shocked to find splashed over the front of a decent bottle of whisky, decreeing the origins of the different casks used in this particular blend or malt. One you probably never see? Tequila. But that is all about to change…

Scottish distillery Glen Moray has headed into uncharted territory and launched two (very experimental) single malts, finished in tequila barrels.

Last week, the traditional Speyside distillery released its Glen Moray Tequila Cask Finish and Glen Moray Peated Tequila Cask finish as part of its latest Warehouse 1 Collection.

The two limited edition releases marked Glen Moray’s first experiment with tequila cask maturation. The liquid spent eight years maturing in bourbon casks before being finished in tequila barrels, meaning the whisky will probably still be a very recognisable liquid with your normal underlying tasting notes but with an extra twang of spice.

Like all good things, it’s a very limited drop, as just 474 bottles of each cask were made. The Tequila Cask Finish is retailing at £85, whilst the peated expression comes in a little higher at £95. They’re bottled at cask strength without chill filtration.

If you’re wondering what the fusion is actually like, according to the tasting notes, the tequila cask offers vanilla custard and currant aromas, with earthy, herbal flavours including thyme and citrus. So sort of like eating a custard cream followed by a teacake, and then a bit of lemon drizzle. The finish has notes of spice, aged leather, and oak.

Meanwhile, the peated tequila cask - which presumably is more mezcal-esque - has notes of rose petals and dark chocolate on the nose and a hint of smoked thyme. According to the tasting notes, it has a smooth finish, with roasted banana and hazelnuts on the palate. It has a smoky finish with aromas of burning embers. Bonfire night nightcap perhaps?

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The two releases are all part of Glen Moray’s experimental project, where the team push the boundaries of typical distillation. This is the tenth release as part of Warehouse 1, hopefully highlighting how the ex-tequila casks will influence the flavour profile, bringing a sweeter and woody aroma.