Macallan just dropped a new iteration of its single malt whisky - and it’s higher proof

Macallan is infamous for creating incredible whiskies, being name checked in everything from Suits, to Bond and Gilmore Girls. And for good reason. The Speyside distillery has been producing aged scotch whisky for decades, and now they’ve released the strongest ever version of their signature 12-year-old expression.

The core range is bottled either at 80 proof (40% ABV) or 86 proof (43% ABV), but now you can try a dram with a bit more drama, as the UK’s the Whisky Shop has announced it will be selling an 110-proof bottle - meaning you could be sipping on a 55% ABV tipple.

For whisky buffs in the know, 80 proof is the minimum strength requirement in order for whisky to be classified as whisky - kind of like the boozy version of the chocolate in the penguin biscuit bars. However, a lot of whisky enthusiasts will be familiar with a range of strengths, from the 80s up to the hazmat whiskies which are over 140 proof. The Macallan 12 year old 110 proof has been aged predominantly in European sherry-seasoned oak casks, with a hint of American sherry-oak too, in line with Macallan’s distilling MO. The tasting notes share that these particular bottles have notes of toffee apple, Christmas cake, dark honey, clove, roasted hazelnut, and a touch of cocoa on the palate, followed by treacle, sherried sweetness (unsurprisingly), and a gentle oak spice to finish. Think of it as the more intense, richer cousin of the lower-proof Macallan. So, if you’re into dark, oaky whiskies with deep flavour profiles, this will be one for your bucket list.

The only catch? You have to be a member of The Whisky Shop to get this exclusive offering - although, the good news is that it’s a free loyalty programme called W Club Rewards. It’s available from today, retailing at £125 and shipping across the UK, as well as to the US and Europe.





