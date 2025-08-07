Buckingham Palace just launched its own canned Gin & Tonic
A royal tinny...
There are many things that spring to mind when you think of the Royals - tartan, The National Trust, palaces - but a tinny? Maybe not.
Imagine cracking open a gin tinny, you’re in a park, the sun is shining, and you can probably smell a barbecue or a fake fruit vape in the distance. Now, imagine that the park is actually the grounds of Buckingham Palace. And the tinny in your hand isn’t your supermarket's own, but a Buckingham Palace own Ready to Drink Dry Gin & Tonic. You wouldn’t be far off what could soon be a reality…
For the first time ever, the Royal Collection Trust - the charity side of the crown - has launched the Buckingham Palace G&T in a tin, a 250ml ready-to-drink can that combines the palace’s signature dry gin with premium tonic water. If royal gin sounds familiar, that’s because it is; the Trust introduced the Buckingham Palace Dry Gin in 2020, which features hand-picked ingredients from the palace grounds, including lemon verbena, bay leaves, and mulberry leaves.
The release coincides with the palace opening up their gates for the summer tourist season, which runs from 10th July until September 28th, which allows visitors to explore the Royal Gardens - where lots of the gin’s botanicals are grown - State Rooms.
The can is priced at a rather steep £8 but is also a lot stronger than most tinnies on the market at 6.8% ABV. Despite the price point, it sold out within minutes of the release, although it will probably be restocked soon. It will be available online from the Royal Collection Trust Shop. Other regal gins are available on the site, including the Windsor Castle Pink Gin, Sloe Gin, and the full-sized Buckingham Palace Dry Gin.
It’s the Palace’s first step into the world of RTDs, and given its success, we wouldn’t be surprised if there was another release soon - maybe an Old Fashioned using their Palace of Holyroodhouse Highland Single Malt Scotch?
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
