London's best airport is finally getting the one thing it was missing

London City Airport is renowned among Londoners for being quick to get to, and quick to get through. But from 2027 you may want to spend a bunch more pre-flight time there.

The airport is opening its first airport lounge in 2027, coinciding with London City Airport’s 40th anniversary, having first opened in 1987.

Its lounge will be called Aspire Pre‑Flight Hospitality, and Aspire is of course already responsible for a whole heap of lounges, including Club Aspire at London Gatwick, Aspire Lounge Birmingham and another at Manchester’s Terminal 3.

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London City Airport’s Aspire lounge will have an entrance designed to mimic the vibes of a 5-star hotel, while just like London’s other airport lounges, it’s going to be packed with comestibles.

There will be a cocktail bar at the heart of the space, a coffee station and a food buffet.

The Aspire lounge will be open to all travellers, for a fee that is yet to be announced. But for a reference, the Club Aspire lounge at Gatwick South typically costs £36.

One of the first questions that may come to mind for frequent London City Airport travellers: where are they going to put it? One of the rendered images suggests its entrance will sit down a flight of stairs, perhaps leading off the main departures area.

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Another rendered preview shows off the art deco inspired look of the space, including a classic staffed bar with high stools. It’s all looking pretty swish.

(Image credit: London City Airport)

“The introduction of this exclusive experience is answering a clear demand from passengers and will elevate our unrivalled customer offer and reputation as London’s most loved airport,” says Andy Cliffe, London City Airport CEO.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Aspire Pre-Flight Hospitality on this project, who have a proven track record of designing and operating luxury lounges in airports around the world.”

We don’t yet have a specific opening date for the airport lounge, but are assured the plan is to open up its doors “by early 2027” and that its construction is “well underway.”





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