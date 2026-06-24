London’s Stratford could be getting a major new food and arts destination

Does anyone else have one of those nebulous spaces in your house / garden that you always look at with a mug in hand, turn to your partner and go "You know we could put a [insert ambitious idea that you’ll never get round to] here?".

Well, Stratford has the same problem / opportunity depending on if you’re a pessimist or a millionaire. A new plan has been put forward which would turn the old Coach Park into a pretty groovy new destination.

The site has drawn a fair bit of attention already, especially back in 2019 when the Madison Square Garden company submitted plans to turn it into a huge music venue in the style of a massive orb like the Vegas Sphere. For some unknown reason, these plans were rejected back in 2023, meaning Big Ben no longer needs to worry about being literally overshadowed. Now, a new proposal has been submitted which would see the old coach park get transformed into a huge entertainment destination.

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The plans come from Stratford Park LTD who have proposed to turn the plot into a new food and culture venue, as part of a redevelopment which will build a new ‘cultural and artistic identity for the area’.

(Image credit: Stratford Junction)

The plans sound pretty impressive, meaning this isn’t going to be your average in and out food court with a couple of floating tables. The plans propose having a whole complex with street food stalls, a market, a basketball court, a gallery, a skate park, and a performance venue. Perfect for anyone whose wanted to eat copious amounts and then give yourself indigestion, then polish it off with watch a bit of theatre.

It's also planned to have an eco zone, a mirror pool, and a wellness area for relaxation as well as additional space for even more outdoor activities. Apparently, all the attractions would be made from recycled shipping containers, and upcycled London buses which are already part of the site. Well, it is East London after all.

If it comes to life, the site would be open from 10am until 1am daily which isn’t exactly surprising given the sheer amount you can do there. The idea is that the space would become a whole new area in its own right — sort of like Battersea Power Station’s glow up from defunct to definitely on the hit list. Plans suggest that may include ‘shared living’ housing aimed at 26-45 year olds, a hotel, education and training facilities, an outdoor square and exhibition spaces, indoor galleries, music and theatre venues and a food market.

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Ambitious, then, but it’s not a done deal yet — the plans were submitted in early March and Newham Council is expected to give their feedback in July.





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