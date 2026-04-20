This south-east London river is getting a major clean-up  – but it needs volunteers

If you’re looking to do something vaguely wholesome this weekend in Greater London, this is a decent shout.

A volunteer clean-up is taking place along the River Cray in Crayford, with locals invited to get stuck in and help tidy up a stretch of the river and surrounding green space.

The session will be based around Waterside Gardens (also known as Cray Gardens), right in the middle of town. From there, volunteers will head down to the river to tackle a mix of jobs aimed at improving the area and cutting down on litter and fly-tipping.

It’s a fairly hands-on gig. Some people will be getting into the water in waders to cut back overhanging branches and pull out rubbish, while others will stay on the banks clearing debris, collecting litter and moving cut vegetation to help keep the space manageable.

You don’t need to be an expert, but you do need to be reasonably steady on your feet. Expect uneven ground, a bit of mud and the occasional bramble. Strong shoes or boots are essential if you’re staying on land, and waders will be provided if you fancy getting into the river itself.

All the kit is sorted for you, including tools, gloves and equipment. There’ll also be tea, coffee and biscuits on hand, which, realistically, is half the reason people turn up to these things.

(Image credit: Henry Nicholls / AFP via Getty Images)

The plan is to meet at 9:45am near the gardens, get everyone set up, and then head over to the river. The session should wrap up around 1pm, with people heading off by roughly 1:30pm.

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Getting there is straightforward. Crayford railway station is about a 10-minute walk away, and the 428 bus stops nearby along Crayford Way.

It’s being run by Thames21 in partnership with the Friends of River Cray, and it’s aimed at adults only, so you’ll need to be 18 or over to take part.

Bring water, dress for the weather and don’t wear anything you’re too attached to. You’ll probably end up muddy, but at least it’ll be for a good reason. Booking in is free, and you can do so here. Good luck.





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