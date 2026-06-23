One of London’s biggest train stations is set to get a major foodie update

Usually the idea of eating in a train station means grabbing a to-go wrap from some kind of supermarket chain, and maybe a tinny if you’re feeling fancy and calling it a day. London however always seems to do things with a little more oomph, and one major station’s foodie offerings is no different.

Market Place is already fairly well established in London, having opened its fifth site at the end of last year in Leicester Square. Each outpost is essentially a foodhall-style venue, with lots of different traders all under one roof, with long communal seating stretching in between each stall. So far, the group has sites over in Harrow, Vauxhall, Peckham, and St Paul’s – now, they’re heading to Victoria. Specifically, Victoria Station.

The new opening will be Market Place’s first foray into station dining, and it's set to span a whopping 5,000 square feet, housing 10 different food and drink stalls. In between these stalls, there will be room for around 200 diners. Would it be a British train station without some kind of watering hole where people can get merrily smashed before a long journey and drink away the probably-four-hour delay? Luckily at the centre of the complex there will be a fully stocked bar with cocktails and craft beers.

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(Image credit: Market Place Foodhall)

So far, we don’t know what exact foodie stands will be featured in the new Market Place, although it's likely it will be a mix of smaller traders with a huge mix of global cuisines as per their other locations. Hide & Greek, Momo Thai, Pasta Factory, and Duck Shed are just a few of the current vendors across the London sites, whilst Bread Ahead, and Crumble Mania deliver the sweet stuff.

If you’re going to set up another giant foodhall, heading to one of London’s busiest stations isn’t a bad shout. London Victoria Station sees around 156,000+ passengers pass through its rail station every day, at least half of whom are clamming for a sandwich (probably).

"Victoria is one of London’s most exciting and fast evolving districts, making it the perfect home for our newest Market Place Food Hall venue," said Blake Henderson, managing director for Market Place Food Hall.

"We’re creating far more than a place to eat, we’re building a destination where people can discover incredible food, watch live sports, meet friends, celebrate occasions and be part of a thriving local community."

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Market Place Foodhall is set to open up in Autumn of 2026 at Victoria Station.





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