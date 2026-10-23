Hokusai masterpieces now on show at Dulwich Picture Gallery

This week one of our more anticipated art exhibitions opened up in London — Hokusai: Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji.

The exhibition began on 20th October at Dulwich Picture Gallery. And you need to be on the ball for this one as loads of the days have already sold out, and it’s not on for all that long.

Hokusai: Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji ends on 17th January. You book a half-hour entry slot, and tickets are £21.50 for adults — or £19 if you remove the optional donation.

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According to the curators, this is the first time the full series of works has been shown together in the UK.

“Across the series, Hokusai depicts Mount Fuji from shifting viewpoints, seasons, and moments of everyday life, transforming Japan’s most sacred mountain into a powerful presence within both landscape and human activity,” the description reads.

As well as the classic Clear Day with a Southern Breeze, the exhibition features Hokusai’s best-known work, the Great Wave.

“Visitors can see the complete Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji series, comprising all 46 prints, including the ten additional designs added after the original publication,” says the Dulwich Picture Gallery.

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The series of original works was made between 1830 and 1832, by which time Hokusai was in his 70s. His original drawings were transformed into woodblocks to create the prints, with a separate block used for each main colour in the final work. It's masterful stuff.

A few events drop during the exhibition’s run too. On 3rd November there’s a curator’s talk — sadly sold out. Or on 19th November there’s a Hokusai Paint and Sip workshop. Standard tickets cost £40 and it runs from 6:30pm to 9pm at the Gallery Cafe.

Or for something a little different there are supper club evenings on 24th and 25th November. There’s more too — check out the full listings over at the Dulwich Picture Gallery website.

Also coming soon to Dulwich Picture Gallery, on 3rd November, is an exhibition from illustrator Charlie Mackesy. It’s a one-room affair included as part of a general admission ticket.