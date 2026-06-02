Hamleys has launched its own London sightseeing bus tour

If you've ever thought a standard London sightseeing tour could do with more toys, flags and general Hamleys-style joy, then good news: the famous Regent Street toy shop has launched its very own open-top bus experience.

Starting this month, Hamleys is taking its particular brand of magic beyond the walls of its flagship store with the launch of the Hamleys London Sightseeing Bus Tour, a new year-round attraction that promises to put a family-friendly spin on seeing the capital's biggest landmarks.

The 90-minute tour departs from Embankment and winds its way through central London, passing some of the city's most famous sights along the way. Highlights include St Paul's Cathedral, the Tower of London, Tower Bridge, Big Ben, the Houses of Parliament and Piccadilly Circus before eventually arriving at what is arguably the capital's most famous destination for children: Hamleys itself.

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Unlike your average sightseeing bus, this one leans heavily into the retailer's playful reputation. Guests are greeted with a Hamleys flag before boarding, while a live host provides entertainment and storytelling throughout the journey. It's designed to feel less like a history lesson and more like an extension of the store experience, bringing some of that famous Hamleys energy onto the streets of London.

The idea grew out of the retailer's festive Christmas lights bus tours, which proved hugely popular last winter. Following the response to those seasonal trips, Hamleys has decided to make the concept a permanent fixture, giving tourists and London families another way to experience the city.

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As a neat nod to the store's remarkable history, Hamleys is also giving away 266 family tickets, one for every year it has been open. The competition will run through the retailer's Instagram account later this month, with families able to enter by following the account and keeping an eye out for further details.

It's a fitting expansion for a brand that has become as much a London attraction as a toy shop. Founded in 1760, Hamleys predates most of the landmarks featured on the tour and has welcomed generations of visitors through its doors. For many tourists, particularly those travelling with young children, a trip to Regent Street is already an essential part of a London itinerary.

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For those who miss out on the ticket giveaway, prices start from £25, with tours departing from Stop 40B at Embankment Station. In a city already packed with sightseeing buses, this one at least offers something a little different: a tour designed with families firmly in mind, complete with a toy-shop finale waiting at the end.





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