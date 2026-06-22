London's Madame Tussauds is getting a 4D Jumanji experience
Featuring a movie star (but not Jack Black)
London’s Madame Tussauds will offer a new attraction next month for those visiting during school holidays: a 4D Jumanji experience.
Only a handful of the most important Tussauds venues across the world are getting this one, including Hollywood, Las Vegas, London, New York, and Singapore.
But what is it exactly? The Jumanji: Safari Tours 4D Expedition is a seven minute experience in which a cinema-like presentation is given some extra oomph with 3D, seat motion and “wind, water and more” effects — that’s the fourth of your dimensions for this one.
It arrives ahead of a third Jumanji film in the rebooted Jack Black lineage, Jumanji: Open World, which lands in cinemas on 25th December, 2026. But exactly when it will open in the London Madame Tussauds is still to be confirmed.
“From July” is the wording for the roll-out of Jumanji: Safari Tours 4D Expedition globally, while the Singapore location will get it in “mid-August” for example. Madame Tussauds London is yet to confirm its date.
Welcome to the jungle
Jumanji: Safari Tours 4D Expedition features Jumanji actor Rhys Darby — because who can afford the Rock’s or Jack Black’s rates? — as he takes you on a wildlife tour that includes scenes with ostriches, anacondas and rhinos.
“Visitors will embark on an immersive jungle tour that quickly spirals into humorous chaos that can only be found in the universe of Jumanji,” reads the experience’s description.
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“At Merlin, bringing iconic entertainment franchises to life is central to what we do. With this new Jumanji 4D cinematic experience, we’re bringing families together through play by taking them deeper into the jungle action than ever before,” says Paul Moreton, Chief Development Officer at Merlin Entertainments, which runs Madame Tussauds.
The Jumanji attraction will be offered as part of a standard Madame Tussauds ticket. Book online and these will cost you £32.38 per adult or £29.31 for kids in July — although prices vary slightly based on date and time.
Alternatively, Merlin annual passes start at £139 per person, and offer access to other sites including Alton Towers and Chessington World of Adventures too. There’s currently a summer sale on for the more expensive tiers of passes too, which provide less restricted access to Merlin’s locations.
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Andrew Williams has written about all sorts of stuff for more than a decade — from tech and fitness to entertainment and fashion. He has written for a stack of magazines and websites including Wired, TrustedReviews, TechRadar and Stuff, enjoys going to gigs and painting in his spare time. He's also suspiciously good at poker.
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