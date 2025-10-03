Very handy, very stylish: Fiio's USB-C to 3.5mm jack accessory looks like a piece of jewellery, boost the sound of your tunes
Swish and small
The Fiio Snowsky TINY is the latest pint-sized powerhouse from the Chi-Fi brand that continues to punch well above its weight, offering a huge upgrade in a pint-sized package that’ll make your wired headphones sound like they’re worth triple the price
Fiio has built a rep for delivering high-end audio without the high-end price tag, and its latest dongle DAC (digital-to-analogue converter) is no exception. Designed for music lovers, gamers, and anyone tired of tinny onboard audio, the TINY lives up to its name in size but not in performance.
There are two versions: TINY A, which comes with a classic 3.5mm headphone jack and USB-C passthrough so you can charge your device and vibe at the same time; and TINY B, aimed at the purists, with a balanced 4.4mm output for higher-end headphones and IEMs. Both support up to 32-bit/384kHz PCM and DSD256 formats, which, in layman's terms, means they’re ready for any hi-res audio file you can throw at them.
One of the quirkier little touches is a multi-colour RGB LED that shows you the quality of the audio being piped through, so you can brag about your lossless stream in real time. You also get a built-in DSP engine and 10-band parametric EQ, letting you tweak the sound exactly how you like it. Save your profiles to the cloud, share them with your fellow EQ obsessives, or just flex your golden ears.
The Snowsky TINY is CNC-milled from solid metal, with a rugged yet refined finish that looks more premium than most smartphones. The compact T-shaped design reduces cable stress and sits snugly against your phone or laptop, perfect for tossing into your bag without worrying about snapping anything off. It’s sleek, solid, and it looks absolutely lovely.
According to Fiio, you can connect this handy little device to Android, iOS, macOS, Windows and Linux devices, and even the Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5 are in the mix thanks to USB Audio Class 1.0 and 2.0 support. Throw it in your pocket and it’ll work wherever you need great sound.
What truly makes it stand out, though, is the price, costing just £15.92 on AliExpress. You're getting audiophile-grade output for the same price as a Deliveroo.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
