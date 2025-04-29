Switch 2 console isn't compatible with original dock, says Nintendo

Since the announcement of the Nintendo Switch 2, the internet has been abuzz, circulating rumours, coming up with theories, and speculating about a million things before its release on June 5th.

Now, thanks to the Nintendo customer support, we have a better idea of what’s compatible with the new console in terms of the previous generation's accessories. One of the most notable exclusions will no doubt be the dock, which it explicitly states is not compatible with the new device, and neither is the original AC Adapter.

The positive here, though, is that the Switch 2 includes a dock, so unless you want a dock in every room, it shouldn’t be too big of a deal.



It doesn’t specify why the dock isn’t compatible with the new Switch 2, but it’s safe to assume there’s some extra juice under the hood to help it run the more intensive games on the tele. This is one of the many changes coming with the second iteration of the hybrid console, with the HDMI cable not compatible for high-frame rate play, and standard microSD cards also no longer compatible in favour of the newer microSD card express standard.

The page outlines compatibility for all accessories. One of the best things that will no doubt make fans happy is that the Joy-Cons, which Nintendo loved to release new variations of, are compatible wirelessly. So, although they can’t be attached, the old school Joy-Cons won’t be completely redundant for anyone upgrading to a Switch 2.

This comes off the back of the news that certain Switch games will be getting upgrades to bring them into the next generation, but these will also come at a cost, starting at £7.99 and going up to £16.99.



