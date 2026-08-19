London is getting a pop up mystery book shop inspired by Mark Gatiss’ new TV show

A bookshop has its own draw; the slightly musty smell of carpets mingled with the scent of old books, top notes of fresh ink and crisp new novels, and a woodiness which you’re never 100% sure the provenance of. It’s cosiness, calm, and most of all the promise of a thousand universes waiting to draw you in. And a cat – somehow there is always a cat nearby even if it’s just in your mind.

Add in some bona fide acting stars, a period drama, and a whole load of intrigue and you’ve got something even more enticing. And that’s exactly what London is about to get.

Inspired by the upcoming second season of Mar Gatiss’ detective show Bookish, London is getting a free mystery experience. Bearing the same name as its on screen shop, Book’s Bookshop will be popping up in the scholarly capital on 25th and 26th August.

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But it’s not just bog standard books you’ll be able to browse — as part of the experience, resident Cover Story writers will use vintage typewriters to create the opening page of each guest’s own secret identity, complete with a bespoke alter ego, occupation and backstory.

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For those unacquainted, Bookish has been created by Mark Gatiss (The League of Gentleman, Sherlock, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning). It stars Gatiss in the titular role as Gabriel Book, with Bridgerton’s Polly Walker playing his (lavender marriage) wife Trottie. Brook, along with wife Trottie run a bookshop in London, and take in recently released petty criminal Jack (Connor Finch) who becomes more and more intertwined in the pair’s lives. Together, the trio help the police solve crimes alongside the bookshop.

Bookish and crime drama fans will be free to roam the shelves, uncover hidden surprises and teasers for the upcoming season and chat with the bookshop’s mysterious keeper (Mark Gatiss? Well, at least a good lookalike) before taking a seat with one of the shop’s resident cover story writers.

Commenting on the bookshop opening, Mark Gatiss, series creator and star said:

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“Bookish is all about hidden depths - the idea that everyone might be concealing a secret history, hiding in plain sight. With Your Book's Bookshop, we want to give fans the chance to do exactly that.

“Walking through those doors, sitting down at a typewriter and walking away with your own alias and cover story - it's the closest you'll get to actually living inside the show. I can't wait for people to discover what's been waiting for them on the shelves."

Officially called Your Book’s Bookshop, it will open on August 25th August from 2pm at Cecil Court near Leicester Square. Like all good bookshops, entry is free, but you may want to book a ticket ahead of time, as there is only a limited number of walk-in spaces available.

You can book tickets here , and find Your Book’s Bookshop at 22-24 Cecil Ct, London WC2N 4HE.





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