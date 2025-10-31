Noel Gallagher’s new Gibson Les Paul lets you channel your inner ’90s rock god
This is the guitar Noel played during Oasis’ biggest reunion — now it could be yours
To celebrate the Live ’25 Tour and the band’s highly anticipated return, Gibson has unveiled the Noel Gallagher Les Paul Standard, a limited-edition guitar designed by the man himself to capture the sound, vibe, and style of the ’90s while making it feel fresh for today.
This isn’t just any guitar. The Les Paul Standard features a non-weight-relieved mahogany body topped with a bound maple cap, a mahogany neck in Gallagher’s signature SlimTaper™ profile, and a bound rosewood fretboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and trapezoid inlays.
But it’s the details that really scream Oasis: a black five-ply pickguard reminiscent of Les Paul Custom models, chrome-covered P-90 Soapbar pickups hand-wired to individual volume and tone controls, and black Top Hat knobs with silver reflectors.
If you were worried about the logistics of taking this beauty on tour, fear not, it comes in a hardshell case and sports an artist signature decal on the back of the headstock, so you can rock out in style wherever you go.
“This guitar is simply too iconic and cool not to be released more widely,” says Lee Bartram, Head of Commercial and Marketing EMEA at Gibson. “Noel’s original Gibson Custom version of this Les Paul was the first guitar he played during the biggest rock ’n’ roll reunion of the 21st century. This Gibson USA version embraces that legacy.”
Limited-edition and available only at authorised dealers, Gibson Garage locations in London and Nashville, and the Gibson website, the Noel Gallagher Les Paul Standard is perfect for die-hard Oasis fans, collectors, or anyone looking to add some Britpop swagger to their guitar collection.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
