Dyson just revealed a tonne of new home gadgets - including a robot

Brace yourselves, clean freaks and dust bunnies alike because Dyson, the purveyor of all things suction and air-moving, just dropped a truckload of new gadgets at IFA Berlin that will be sure to be coming to a John Lewis or wedding gift list near you.

It’s a home appliance invasion, from AI-powered robot vacuums to reimagined stick cleaners and air purifiers. While most of these futuristic gizmos will arrive in 2026, offering you some time to save, one fresh air fiend is landing this month. Let's dive into the details.

The prodigal son returns: The Dyson V8 Cyclone

(Image credit: Dyson)

Remember the V8? That sleek cordless wonder from 2016? Well, it's back, and it's had a glow-up worthy of a Hollywood comeback. Now known as the Dyson V8 Cyclone, this revamped stick vacuum boasts 30 per cent more suction power and a whopping hour of run time – that's double the original! Plus, it's ditching the trigger (your fingers can finally relax) and sporting a self-emptying docking station.

Dyson V16 Piston Animal (and its Submarine Friend)

(Image credit: Dyson)

If your home resembles a pet hair tumbleweed farm, the Dyson V16 Piston Animal is here to rescue you. This new cordless stick vacuum has Dyson's latest motor, a cleaner head that intelligently adjusts to your floor type, and a glorious anti-tangle brush bar system. Gone (hoovered up, most likely) are the days of trying to get masses of hair out of your vacuum cleaner.

For those who like to take things up a notch, the V16 Piston Animal Submarine adds an upgraded wet roller head, ensuring your spills are washed away, not just moved around. Pricing is still TBD for the US, but our UK friends can snag the Animal for £750 and the Submarine for £900 right now.

Robot revolution: Spot+Scrub AI

(Image credit: Dyson)

Dyson's new Spot+Scrub AI robot vacuum is here to make your floors so clean, they'll practically gleam. Sir James Dyson himself calls it a "determined, intelligent, and adaptable machine," and we're inclined to believe him. This AI-powered marvel can detect and obliterate stains, and cleverly navigate around rogue LEGO, socks, and charging cables. It even uses before-and-after image processing to ensure stubborn stains are truly gone. Now you can finally bring WALL-E home.

The wet and wild: Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene

(Image credit: Dyson)

Dyson’s new Clean+Wash Hygiene is a filter-free wet and dry floor cleaner that promises to keep all the nasties enclosed in the cleaner head. It's lightweight, easy to handle, and ensures only clean water touches your floors.

Quietly impressive: HushJet Purifier Compact HJ10

(Image credit: Dyson)

For those with smaller spaces, or just a deep-seated hatred of noisy appliances, the HushJet Purifier Compact HJ10 is your new best friend. This little air purifier is designed for bedrooms and offices, featuring a new HushJet Nozzle that makes it significantly quieter than its brethren.

It might be only 30 per cent the size of Dyson's Big+Quiet, but it delivers 80 per cent of the performance.

Fan-tastic future: Dyson Cool CF1 and Hot+Cool HF1

(Image credit: Dyson)

Dyson is also sprucing up its bladeless fan lineup. The Dyson Cool CF1 and the Hot+Cool HF1 Remote Link Pre-Heat fan/heater combo are getting new Sleep modes and MyDyson app control. The Hot+Cool HF1 even becomes Dyson's first connected heater.

These airy delights will be available in 2026, with pricing to follow. So, start saving those pennies now because no paper aeroplane flies as well as one that’s gone through one of these fans.