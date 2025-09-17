Classic Gibson Les Paul and SG guitars now available in kid sizes thanks to Loog

Gibson and mini guitar maestro Loog have announced versions of a couple of the most iconic electric guitar designs of all time, for kids: the Gibson SG and Gibson Les Paul.

Sure, we don’t get arch tops, flame maple finishes or sunburst paint jobs, but we want one immediately.

The Gibson x Loog Les Paul and SG are half-scale guitars with a single pickup and just three strings, made for younger beginners who might otherwise struggle to wrap their hands around a traditional guitar neck.

“The three-string setup simplifies chords, allowing kids to play songs on day one and build confidence fast,” says Gibson.

Putting our guitar snob hat on for a moment, the Les Paul designs seem most directly inspired by the Gibson Melody Maker series. They sensibly use a scratch plate and have an easy setup fixed bridge rather than a tremolo system.

The Les Paul shape comes in pleasant blue, pink and yellow pastel shades, while the SG is series-signature red — what else would you expect?

There are strap mount spots, and the single pickup means the Gibson x Loog only need a single volume knob. While we doubt beginners will necessarily use them, these guitars have 19 frets.

You can hear the guitars in action below:

“Getting to collaborate with Gibson has been such an incredible experience and honour for us,”: says Loog founder Rafael Atijas.

“These are the guitars we all drool over—the Les Paul, the SG—and now we’ve had the chance to work with the Gibson team to bring them to life in a way that’s approachable and inspiring for kids.

The Gibson x Loog guitars include an activity book and lessons via the Loog phone and tablet app. You get some basics for free, but to unlock all the content, you’ll need a Backstage Pass, a subscription that currently costs £52 a year or £88 for a “lifetime” membership.

Not a Gibson fan? Loog already has a Fender collaboration range, recreating the Stratocaster and Telecaster designs in shrunken form.

Loog has its own electric guitar design too, one that is a little cheaper at £141, and has a built-in amp and speaker.

This is the part you need to consider when buying a Gibson x Loog. It doesn’t include an amp as standard. Loog makes its own with a 3-inch speaker for £67 (£52 at time of writing), but you’re spoilt for choice here. Positive Grid and Boss’s Katana are two of the top picks for newbie players, while even Fender and Marshall make sub-£100 mini amps.

The Gibson x Loog collection is available to order now, with the guitar on its own selling for £171.