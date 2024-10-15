Fender American Ultra II Series: 5 things to know

Fender has revealed that it has updated its American Ultra guitar range, with the American Ultra II - a stunning new flock of guitars which feature a whole host of new-and-improved features.



Think of the range as Fender's version of a sports car - a sleek variant that straddles the company's Stratocaster, Telecaster and Bass line-ups. Interestingly, also added to the range are Fender's supermassive Meteora guitar and bass models.



Fender is calling the American Ultra II, its "most advanced series of electric guitars" yet. Why, we hear your wah wah pedal cry?

Well, ShortList got up close and personal with the guitars at a recent exclusive event in London. Here are 5 things we learned about the Fender American Ultra II range...

1. Silence is golden

Image Credit: Fender

The American Ultra II makes use of upgraded Noiseless Pickups. Called The Ultra II Noiseless pickups, they - alongside new Haymaker Humbuckers - are said to deliver that classic Fender single-coil sound – all without the hum.

We were given a blast of the guitars by none other than Ocean Colour Scene and Paul Weller guitarist Steve Cradock, as well as jazz guitarist Jo Caleb, and can confirm everything was beautifully hum-free.

2. Things just got REALLY fast

Image Credit: Fender

Thanks to a re-engineered fretboard, the neck on the American Ultra II is superfast, which is ideal for those with rapid finger movement that want to bust out a few Steve Vai classics.

The quartersawn maple (or ebony, there's a choice on select guitars) neck has a comfort factor, too, thanks to its modern 'D' shape.

In short: this is a guitar that doesn’t get in the way of your playing, but helps you knock out the fast riffs as and when you feel like it. Fender hasn't forgotten those slower players, either, as the guitar is also designed for intricate chords, thanks to the sculpted neck heel and rear body contours that are said to offer both comfort and playability.

3. Colour is king

Image Credit: Fender

The American Ultra II range looked stunning in real life and we are pleased to report that the colour descriptions are just as epic as its looks.

You've got a choice of: Ultraburst, Solar Flare, Avalanche, Noble Blue, Sinister Red, and Texas Tea.

4. This guitar doesn't fight you



Image Credit: Fender

Justin Norvell, EVP of Product at FMIC says about the new range: "This is a guitar that doesn’t fight you; instead, it gets out of the way, allowing you to focus purely on your performance, whether you’re playing soulful solos, fast riffs, or complex chord progressions."



With the redesigned neck and chassis, this is seen as a guitar that will help not hinder your guitar playing. The sculpted neck heel and sleek rear body contours mean that it has a lovely comfort factor and allow easier access to the higher register.

There's a reason the American Ultra II range looks impressive and it packed with premium components: it's meant to be a guitar that bridges the gap between the standard Strat and Fender’s specialty brands, such as Charvel, EVH or Jackson.

The hope from Fender is that it will turn the heads of both traditionalists and those exploring new, faster, ways of playing the guitar.

5. Don't take our word for it...



Image Credit: Fender

The Fender American Ultra II range is priced from £2,339 / $2,299.99 - head to Fender's official site for more details.

As for the sound and playability of the thing, don't take our word for it, watch a demo of the guitars being played now.