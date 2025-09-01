Nomadic Watches unveils Van Morrison 80th birthday timepiece

A local legend in Belfast is getting a timeless tribute. In a move that's sure to tickle the fancy of music and watch enthusiasts alike, Nomadic Watches, a proud Belfast-based company, has teamed up with the iconic Van Morrison to celebrate his upcoming 80th birthday. Creating a bespoke timepiece to honour the Belfast Cowboy.

Limited to a mere 80 pieces (one for each fantastic year), "The Mystic – Van Morrison Limited Collector’s Edition" is a thing of beauty. Built on the sturdy Turas 914 case, it boasts a custom black dial featuring Van the Man's signature.

The rotor on the watch will feature a bespoke design that pays homage to his legendary fedora. A tiny, spinning fedora inside your watch is the kind of subtle nod that fans will appreciate.

Adding another layer of cool, the Roman numerals on the watch face are inspired by the font from Van’s 2025 album, Remembering Now. It's a fitting tribute to an artist whose music truly is timeless. And speaking of timeless, the watches are individually numbered, with number one going to the Van Morrison Foundation and the very last one (number 80) being presented as a gift to Van Morrison himself. The rest are available for purchase now on the Nomadic Watches website, for £1250.

The partnership between Nomadic Watches and Van Morrison is particularly sweet given their shared Belfast roots. Nomadic, known for its commitment to craftsmanship, design, and heritage, is perfectly positioned to honour one of the city's most celebrated artists.

Van Morrison's music has always been deeply intertwined with his hometown, and this watch is a shining example of how his influence extends beyond the stage and into the very fabric of the city's cultural identity. So, whether you're a Brown Eyed Girl or Into the Mystic, this watch is a testament to Belfast's ability to produce legends, both musical and mechanical.