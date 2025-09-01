Nomadic Watches unveils Van Morrison 80th birthday timepiece
Celebrating a legend
A local legend in Belfast is getting a timeless tribute. In a move that's sure to tickle the fancy of music and watch enthusiasts alike, Nomadic Watches, a proud Belfast-based company, has teamed up with the iconic Van Morrison to celebrate his upcoming 80th birthday. Creating a bespoke timepiece to honour the Belfast Cowboy.
Limited to a mere 80 pieces (one for each fantastic year), "The Mystic – Van Morrison Limited Collector’s Edition" is a thing of beauty. Built on the sturdy Turas 914 case, it boasts a custom black dial featuring Van the Man's signature.
The rotor on the watch will feature a bespoke design that pays homage to his legendary fedora. A tiny, spinning fedora inside your watch is the kind of subtle nod that fans will appreciate.
Adding another layer of cool, the Roman numerals on the watch face are inspired by the font from Van’s 2025 album, Remembering Now. It's a fitting tribute to an artist whose music truly is timeless. And speaking of timeless, the watches are individually numbered, with number one going to the Van Morrison Foundation and the very last one (number 80) being presented as a gift to Van Morrison himself. The rest are available for purchase now on the Nomadic Watches website, for £1250.
The partnership between Nomadic Watches and Van Morrison is particularly sweet given their shared Belfast roots. Nomadic, known for its commitment to craftsmanship, design, and heritage, is perfectly positioned to honour one of the city's most celebrated artists.
Van Morrison's music has always been deeply intertwined with his hometown, and this watch is a shining example of how his influence extends beyond the stage and into the very fabric of the city's cultural identity. So, whether you're a Brown Eyed Girl or Into the Mystic, this watch is a testament to Belfast's ability to produce legends, both musical and mechanical.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
9 of the greatest music style icons of all time — according to music's hottest new stars
Fantastic musicians who look as good as they sound...
-
Seiko x Pepsi watch collaboration is a sugar rush for your wrist
Plenty of fizz
-
Seiko Unveils three limited edition Speedtimer x Datsun watches
Three of the best
-
Omega x Swatch tap up Snoopy for one of the most limited watches of the year
More than just limited
-
Mondaine's Swiss railway-inspired pocket watch was so special it sold out in minutes
Is castle core making a comeback?
-
Q Timex 1975 Enigma watch is a gravity-defying nod to a 1970s space-age obsession
Elevating your wrist
-
The most colourful watch of the summer might be as hard to find as British sunshine
Colourful, bold, but fleetingly available
-
Unleash your inner hero with Fossil's limited-edition Superman watches
Time for justice