Nomadic Watches shifts gears with its first-ever chronograph: The Céad 126

Nomadic Watches, the Belfast-based brand known for fusing heritage with horology, has unveiled its most ambitious creation yet: the Céad 126, its first-ever chronograph. “Céad” (pronounced kay-d) means “first” in Irish, an apt name for a watch that marks a milestone both for the brand and the world of Irish motorsport.

The Céad 126 pays tribute to a pair of local racing greats. Its name references an average lap speed record of 126mph, set by Nomadic ambassador Glenn Irwin at the North West 200, making him the first rider to break the 125mph barrier. It’s also a quiet nod to Joey Dunlop’s 26 victories at the Isle of Man TT, a number that has become legendary in racing folklore.

Originally designed to time horse races, the chronograph has long since traded in hay for horsepower, becoming a must-have for racers, engineers and enthusiasts. Nomadic’s take on the classic format is a masterclass in balance, elegant but robust, nostalgic yet forward-looking.

Crafted from 316L brushed and polished stainless steel, the 40mm case is topped with a flat anti-reflective sapphire crystal and a fixed bezel. Under the hood beats the Sellita SW500-M-a manual-wind movement, complete with day/date function, a 48-hour power reserve and 25 jewels. It’s available in three colourways: Emerald Abyss, Navigator White, and Pitch Black, each paired with a custom rally-style leather strap.

Because Nomadic loves a story, there’s an Easter egg built right into the tachymeter. Instead of marking 90, it highlights 88, a cheeky nod to Back to the Future’s DeLorean, which famously hit that speed to activate its flux capacitor. For anyone who’s ever dreamed of bending time, this one’s for you.

The Céad 126 launches on 23 October 2025, priced at £2,450, available directly from Nomadic Watches. A watch made for racers, collectors, and dreamers alike, because every first deserves to be remembered.