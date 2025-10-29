Timex drops two eye-catching retro revival watches for the mid-price buyer

Timex has dropped a couple of new eye-catching watches in its vintage Q range that deserve some eyeball attention.

Our top pick of the two is the Q Timex Falcon Eye, a classic stainless steel design with heavily domed acrylic crystal. It’s a 40mm diameter watch whose basic style is similar to that of the recent Q Timex 1979 Reissue. But this time Timex has gone all in on polished steel.

While more demure than some, the Q Timex Falcon Eye does have a flashy side you might not appreciate from a casual glance at its official pictures. The dial has a Côtes de Genève finish, a light-reactive style that makes waves appear across the surface as it catches the light.

This is a chronograph watch, with baked in stopwatch function, one that measures 12mm thick. And it has a date window crammed in too, all powered by a Quartz movement. And as you’d hope it has 50m water resistance.

At £210 this isn’t too fearsome an investment either.

Find a relatively soft acrylic crystal a deal-breaker? You might get on better with Timex’s other recent addition, the Waterbury Heritage.

(Image credit: Timex)

Its style is a world apart, but the watch uses mineral glass for its crystal, which is going to pick up scuffs and scratches less readily. Again, the Waterbury Heritage is a Chronograph watch.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It has as 39mm face with a bolder two-tone colour character across its various finish options. And the strap is a racing stripe fabric intended to channel “the effortless tailoring of classic American menswear.”

The casing remains stainless steel for maxed-out durability, while the hands and hour markers have a luminance coating.

Pricing for the Waterbury Heritage range varies between £230 and £250 depending on the finish chosen.

Both styles of watch are available to order now, although some colour variants are already listed as sold out at the Timex store.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



