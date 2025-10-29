Timex drops two eye-catching retro revival watches for the mid-price buyer
Class without sky-high cost
Timex has dropped a couple of new eye-catching watches in its vintage Q range that deserve some eyeball attention.
Our top pick of the two is the Q Timex Falcon Eye, a classic stainless steel design with heavily domed acrylic crystal. It’s a 40mm diameter watch whose basic style is similar to that of the recent Q Timex 1979 Reissue. But this time Timex has gone all in on polished steel.
While more demure than some, the Q Timex Falcon Eye does have a flashy side you might not appreciate from a casual glance at its official pictures. The dial has a Côtes de Genève finish, a light-reactive style that makes waves appear across the surface as it catches the light.
This is a chronograph watch, with baked in stopwatch function, one that measures 12mm thick. And it has a date window crammed in too, all powered by a Quartz movement. And as you’d hope it has 50m water resistance.
At £210 this isn’t too fearsome an investment either.
Find a relatively soft acrylic crystal a deal-breaker? You might get on better with Timex’s other recent addition, the Waterbury Heritage.
Its style is a world apart, but the watch uses mineral glass for its crystal, which is going to pick up scuffs and scratches less readily. Again, the Waterbury Heritage is a Chronograph watch.
It has as 39mm face with a bolder two-tone colour character across its various finish options. And the strap is a racing stripe fabric intended to channel “the effortless tailoring of classic American menswear.”
The casing remains stainless steel for maxed-out durability, while the hands and hour markers have a luminance coating.
Pricing for the Waterbury Heritage range varies between £230 and £250 depending on the finish chosen.
Both styles of watch are available to order now, although some colour variants are already listed as sold out at the Timex store.
