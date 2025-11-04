Latest Wales Bonner x Adidas collection brings us luxe slides and sequin-festooned trainers

Just weeks after Grace Wales Bonner was appointed creative director of Hermès, her menswear label has dropped the latest fruits of its collaboration with Adidas.

There are three line updates in the Wales Bonner x Adidas collection, which was announced in November 2020. And there have been a stack of drops from this team-up since.

The latest is made up of reworked versions of three existing lines, the Adilette Slide, the Japan and Karintha Lo, which was introduced in May 2025 as a fresh series — under the Wales Bonner x Adidas banner since day one.

We get three fresh colour styles in the Karintha Lo. One is packed with shiny brown sequins, punctuated by Adidas stripes in brown satin. It’s a new, slightly softer-looking take on the sequin design released earlier this year.

The pair costs £300, a chunk more than the simpler £180 designs also just introduced.

Our second new look features a blue satin upper with stitched stripes, and the third swaps out the blue for even simpler black satin.

The Wales Bonner take on the Adidas Japan adds a twist to a long-standing show family by adopting a crochet-style knitted finish to the outer side of the tongue. But it’s the colour combo you are likely to notice first, a light purple contrasting with the reddish brown burgundy of the outer leather and laces.

This eye-catching take on Japan costs £170.

Last up is the Wales Bonner Adilette, far more clearly removed from a basic Adilette slides than you might guess if you didn’t catch the initial colour drop from earlier this year. They cost £300 for a start.

This nets you a shoe with greater attention to detail than the plain old Adilette. It has a leather footbed and “tire-like” outsole, while the upper is woven in Brazil.

“The tire-like outsole pays homage to the resourcefulness of communities across Africa, where repurposing old tires into durable shoe outsoles has been a longstanding tradition,” says Adidas.

All of the new lines are available to order today.





