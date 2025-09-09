Greubel Forsey unveils the QP Balancier: A masterpiece of intuitive design and elegance
Geneva Watch Days 2025 has witnessed the debut of a timepiece that boldly redefines the perpetual calendar: the Greubel Forsey QP Balancier. Known for intricate complications and meticulous craftsmanship, the Swiss brand has taken a decade of refinement to present what they describe as the "purest, most intuitive perpetual calendar ever." This new creation, encased in gleaming white gold, is a testament to both stunning aesthetics and ingenious functionality.
At first glance, the QP Balancier is a visual delight. Its 44.7mm white gold case, with its hand-polished bezel and hand-applied straight graining, exudes an air of refined luxury. While substantial, this size is a deliberate design choice, allowing Greubel Forsey to present a wealth of information on the dial in an incredibly legible manner. The layered dial, crafted from anthracite-colored gold—a testament to the brand's no-compromise approach—serves as the canvas for the watch's many indications.
Despite the technical complexity beneath the surface, the QP Balancier excels in its user-friendly design. All 12 functions and indications, including hours, minutes, seconds, power reserve, day, date, month, leap year, day/night, and a 24-hour display, are effortlessly operated by a single crown.
This innovative single-crown adjustment system eliminates the need for hidden pushers or complicated instruction manuals, ensuring a seamless and intuitive experience for the wearer. The perpetual calendar, accurate until 2100, can be adjusted instantly in either direction, and a unique "Mechanical Computer" prevents any damage during setting, even in the "danger zone."
The watch’s aesthetic harmony is further enhanced by its impressive 30° inclined balance wheel system, a signature element of Greubel Forsey, which occupies the left third of the dial. The skeletonised hands with Super-LumiNova tips ensure excellent readability, even in low light. Every detail, from the polished brand nameplates on a hand-punched background to the meticulous finishing of every component, including beveling, black polishing, frosting, and brushing, speaks to the artisanal excellence that Greubel Forsey is renowned for and has us watching on with envy.
While the QP Balancier is highly sophisticated, its design prioritises clarity and elegance. The calendar indications are presented in a clean, intuitive line, allowing the wearer to absorb information at a glance. Even the act of setting the date becomes a satisfying tactile experience, with each crisp jump through the crown creating a tangible connection to the intricate mechanism within.
Limited to just 22 pieces worldwide, the Greubel Forsey QP Balancier in white gold is a rare gem, with pricing only available upon request.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
