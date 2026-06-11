A giant Sriracha pop-up has landed in Soho with 30 different hot sauces

Flying Goose, the Thai brand behind those distinctive green-capped bottles that seem to live in every kitchen cupboard these days, has opened a ten-day pop-up dedicated entirely to the spicy stuff. The brand is bringing together 30 different Sriracha flavours under one roof for the first time.

Called the SuperGoose Collection, the pop-up gathers some of Flying Goose's rarest, most sought-after and hardest-to-find bottles in one place. For ten days, they're all sitting together on a shelf in Soho, London.

Alongside the classic Original Sriracha, visitors can get their hands on flavours including Sriracha Ghost Chilli, Sriracha Coconut, Sriracha Yuzu, Sriracha Gochujang and various mayo-infused concoctions designed to make beige food less beige.

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A chef flown over from Thailand will be cooking throughout the event, serving dishes that show off the sauces in their natural habitat rather than forcing visitors into the sort of chilli-tasting challenge that ends with someone regretting their life choices. There's also exclusive merchandise, an immersive content space and one mystery sauce that's being kept secret until opening night.

The giveaways are decent, too. The first 50 people through the door each day will walk away with a free bottle of Flying Goose sauce, with a different flavour featured every day. So turning up early could save you a trip to the condiment aisle later on.

If free hot sauce isn't enough incentive, visitors can also enter a competition to win a trip to Thailand. Three lucky winners will bag return flights to Bangkok, stays in Bangkok and Koh Samui, a tour of Flying Goose's factory and a week of activities in Thailand. All you need to do is visit the pop-up, post on social media and tag the brand.

The SuperGoose Collection is running at 59 Greek Street in Soho until the 20th of June. Entry is free, doors are open from 10am until 7pm each day and, fair warning, you'll probably leave craving something spicy.

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