ASSC drops a permanent collection for AW25 — Here are our favourites

Anti Social Social Club (ASSC) is back with a bold new drop for Fall/Winter 2025, and this time, it's flipping the script once again. After taking a fresh approach with SS25, offering elevated, always-available pieces that defied the typical hype drop frenzy, ASSC returns with a collection that strikes the perfect balance between timeless design and creative craftsmanship.

The Fall/Winter offering comes with no clock, no countdown, and no stress—just a carefully curated, two-part release that adds distinctive detail to the brand’s signature aesthetic.

From custom airbrushing and intricate embroidery to bold studs and applique, ASSC’s FW25 collection elevates iconic designs through unexpected techniques and textures. With a focus on dynamic patterns, motorsports inspiration, and elevated streetwear essentials, the drop introduces new twists on familiar favourites.

The best news is, it’s full of cosy jumpers and outerwear, so you can be well prepared for layering season now that the temperature is beginning to drop.

Studded Starter Jacket with Quilted Shoulders

The Studded Starter Jacket with quilted shoulders takes what would otherwise be a standard-looking jacket and takes it up a notch. With studding detail along the chest and shoulders, it’s a perfect mix of punk rock, Y2K and streetwear, while the quilted shoulders provide a premium feel.

Petal to the Metal Leather Varsity Jacket

The Petal to the Metal Leather Varsity Jacket is the ultimate statement piece for those looking to combine edge with sophistication. This black leather jacket features red roses embroidered onto both the sleeves and the back, offering a striking contrast against the dark base.

With its classic varsity design and bold floral details, this jacket brings a rebellious twist to a timeless silhouette, making it an absolute must-have for any fashion-forward ASSC fan.

Studded Mind Games Hoodie

The Studded Mind Games Hoodie in black is one of the loudest pieces in the collection. This hoodie combines a classic ASSC design with bold studded details, creating an edgy, borderline rebellious aesthetic.

The intricate stud work gives it a rockstar vibe, while the signature logo maintains the brand’s iconic appeal.

Standard Issues Puffer

For those chilly days when warmth and style need to go hand in hand, the Standard Issues Puffer in black is the perfect choice. This puffer jacket mixes practicality with street-smart detailing, offering a cosy, insulated fit with an understated yet bold design.

It’s an ideal layering piece for any outfit, and its minimalistic look ensures it pairs seamlessly with anything from joggers to jeans, but it will ensure you’re warm.

Work Pants

These Work Pants in denim are a perfect blend of casual utility and streetwear aesthetics. With their classic denim look and relaxed fit, these bring a timeless vibe to any look.

The design features sturdy construction and a versatile style that can easily be dressed up or down, making them an essential addition to your everyday rotation.

Rugby Polo

For something that combines sporty and stylish, the Rugby Polo in black is a great choice. With its classic rugby-style collar and bold logo placement, it evokes a sense of timeless athleticism with a modern twist.

Whether you’re layering it under a jacket or wearing it solo, the rugby polo is an elevated yet easygoing piece that feels both fresh and familiar. Considering how popular rugby polos have become in recent years, this is a fun take on what’s becoming a classic.

Missing Work Jacket

The Missing Work Jacket in pink is a standout piece that takes a playful yet bold approach to classic workwear. The light pink hue adds a refreshing pop, while the brand's signature logo is absent from the back, leaving only a shadow of where it should be.

This jacket strikes a perfect balance between a relaxed fit and streetwear-inspired style, making it a versatile addition for anyone who loves to add a statement layer to their wardrobe.

This is only part one of the collection; more are set to drop in the future. We've picked out our five favourites, but you can see everything else on offer at the Anti Social Social Club website.