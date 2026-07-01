The Bon Charge Method: A PT level workout plan you can do from your London bedsit

The idea of doing exercise, especially in summer, falls into the same category as volunteering or homecooking – something that works far better in theory than in reality, and is usually thought about with most vigour right before you fall asleep on a Sunday evening having spent the entire weekend horizontal. But by the time you Google "London gym membership prices" and see the gallery of impressively fit, somehow attractively sweaty people splashed across the website, it all gets a little off-putting.

Enter the BON CHARGE method, a new series of expertly crafted workouts that you can do from the comfort of your own home.

BON CHARGE is the wellness company behind the kind of red light products that look like they could have fallen out of a Steven Spielberg / Gore Verbinski set. As well as the red light masks you’ll have seen all over your girlfriend’s fyp, BON CHARGE offer things like red light caps (to help with hair growth, yes really), infrared sauna domes, and EMF-blocking blankets. Their new ‘method’ has been created by celebrity trainer Flik Swan, and it’s all about bringing elite training to busy Brits without them even needing to leave their home.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

(Image credit: BON CHARGE)

Rather than a subscription-based model that requires your life savings for the vague promise of lightly visible abs, every workout episode is free to watch (and pant at) on YouTube. Hear the words ‘celebrity personal trainer’ and ‘wellness brand ’, and you might be panicking that you’re about to be subjected to some kind of medieval-style torture via burpees that you’ll end up pausing four minutes in.

However, this workout series follows four different segments: movement, breathwork, performance, and relaxation, meaning the whole thing is less about getting shredded and more about building up a more balanced inner wellness. It's all about helping busy Londoners squeeze in a bit of wellness without needing to sign up for a 12-month boot camp.

The classes include:

360 Sculpt: A full-body, high-energy, and calorie-burning session that focuses on strength and resistance. An immersive session that combines body weight movement, light exposure and recovery.

A full-body, high-energy, and calorie-burning session that focuses on strength and resistance. An immersive session that combines body weight movement, light exposure and recovery. Sound Bath Meditation: Guided recovery experience blending sound, breathwork and deep rest. Best utilised for evening wind-down rituals to support moments of calm, relaxation and reset.

Guided recovery experience blending sound, breathwork and deep rest. Best utilised for evening wind-down rituals to support moments of calm, relaxation and reset. Sculpt & Stretch: A restorative new category of wellness exploration combining performance and recovery. Specifically designed for time-poor Brits, this daily wellness ritual focuses on light, mobility, flexibility and movement.

(Image credit: BON CHARGE)

Each class is designed to use a different Bon Charge tool, from the red light panel to the infrared PEMF Mat, red light face masks and blankets. Whereas you can often buy a wellness product and end up tugging at a few buttons and hoping for the best, the sessions are meant to help Londoners get the most out of their existing wellness toys tools so just maybe, you can justify that Black Friday purchase which has been used approximately twice.

It’s a demystifying-the-wellness-and-fitness-scene kind of series which has been created around science, and executed by a professional trainer, which makes a nice change from vaguely trying to copy something you saw a part-time fitness influencer post on Instagram.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can find The BON CHARGE method workout series, on their YouTube channel .





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



