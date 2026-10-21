Fernando Alonso's six life-lessons that only a F1 champ can tell you

With 444 Grands Prix, 32 first-place podiums and two world championships under his belt, Fernando Alonso, who recently extended his contract with the Aston Martin Aramco team for another year, is undeniably a legend of the F1 world.

And, as the oldest driver on the grid, he’s also the most experienced.

Here’s what he’s learned since his first Grand Prix, 25 years ago, distilled down to six life lessons anyone can live by.

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1. Hone your adaptability

Fernando is a man of many talents – not just an F1 driver but founder of A14 Management, created to nurture the motorsport drivers of tomorrow, and an investor in numerous businesses, including Japanese restaurant chain Sticks n’ Sushi. And adaptability has been key to his success.

“You need a combination of talent, hard work and discipline in F1, and being fast is obviously important, but there is much more to it," he tells Shortlist.

"You need to be able to adapt quickly, and to keep improving every season. There will always be difficult moments along the way, so you need to stay motivated and keep pushing.”

(Image credit: James Sutton/LAT Images via Getty Images)

2. Be open to new experiences

Alonso’s diverse business interests are a reminder of his life beyond F1 (at this point we’ll also flag he recently became a father), along with his belief that success depends on opening yourself up to new experiences.

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“I’ve been racing for more than 40 years, including my karting years, and I’ve also raced in other categories like endurance racing, IndyCar and the Dakar Rally, which took me out of my comfort zone. You have to be open to new experiences.”

3. Never stop pushing

Having a drive to succeed is crucial in F1, a sport where setbacks are inevitable, whether it’s technical problems during a race or the risk of being overshadowed by faster drivers.

Fernando’s approach? Take the win (and learn from the losses), and focus on your next goal.

“Winning my first World Championship in 2005 was obviously a very special moment, but in Formula One you’re always thinking about the next race and the next challenge," he urges.

"I wanted to win again in 2006 and I still wake up wanting to compete and win today. Racing is my passion and I have always enjoyed the challenge of trying to get the maximum out of both myself and the car.”

(Image credit: Alastair Staley/LAT Images via Getty Images)

4. Be passionate

Dealing with technical problems on the track or balancing work life with home life is never easy, whether you’re an F1 driver or the head of a multi-national bank. But Fernando points out that passion, and a love of what you do, will make achieving your goals much easier.

“Enjoy what you do. There will be difficult moments and setbacks along the way, but you have to keep working hard and improving," he says.

"Motorsport is very competitive and there are no guarantees, so you need to have the passion and motivation to keep pushing. I started karting when I was three years old and I still enjoy racing today. Having that passion is very important if you want to succeed.”

5. Don’t underestimate the power of teamwork

No man is an island, Fernando Alonso included. He might well be one of the world’s top motorsport drivers, but he too also relies on a team of experts who can often access data he can’t, which means great communication is essential.

“As drivers, our main role is to perform behind the wheel, but we also have to give feedback to the engineers, help develop the car and build trust with the people around us," says the race driver.

"During a race, the team has a lot more information and data than I do in the car, so I have to trust their decisions and communicate well. This trust is very important.”

6. Never stop learning

Even at the ripe old age of 45, Fernando refuses to rest on his laurels, continuing to learn not only about the sport which has shaped his life but about business. It’s an approach which has paid off handsomely.

“The biggest lesson is that you never stop learning. I was only 19 years old when I made my Formula One debut in Australia with Minardi. At that time, I was still learning a lot about the sport and what was needed to compete at the highest level," Fernando recalls.

"Now I have much more experience, not only in Formula One but also from racing in different categories of motorsport, and because of that, I am a more complete driver today. But the motivation and passion for racing is still the same as it was in 2001.”





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