Inside Jaguar’s new Knightsbridge flagship — 5 things you need to know

Jaguar’s brand-new Knightsbridge flagship space is finally open for business — and it’s a stunning look at where the luxury car maker is going next.

Jaguar is calling the new store "the new home of modern luxury in London" and Shortlist would have to agree — this is as far from a traditional car showroom as you can get.

It’s a two-story destination that offers both an immersive deep dive into the Jaguar’s future design vision (as well as celebrating its rich heritage), while also being a year-round destination for foodies, thanks to its new dining space, Café Eighty-One.

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Shortlist was lucky enough to visit pre-launch — here are the top five things you need to know about Jaguar’s latest London landmark...

1. It is Definitely Not a Traditional Car Showroom

(Image credit: Jaguar)

Jaguar’s new flagship is more a cultural and hospitality destination than a car showroom. It spans two expansive floors and the space has been designed to complement the architecture of the recently announced Jaguar Type 01.

Oh, and at its heart is a fantastic new cafe that is there for anyone who wants to dine, not just folks looking to buy a car.

2. The architecture mirrors the Jaguar Type 01

(Image credit: Jaguar)

The entire venue acts as a loving nod to the brand's shift toward modern luxury. There’s many an interior detail across both levels that reflects the design language of the recently announced Jaguar Type 01.

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This includes: Travertine stone, tactile textiles, and warm brass accents.

3. There are two great immersive Installations: 'Jaguarscape' and the 'Design Vault'

(Image credit: Jaguar)

Visitors to Jaguar’s new Knightsbridge flagship can explore the Jaguar brand in fantastic detail, thanks to The Jaguarscape: an immersive installation that traces the evolution of the iconic Jaguar Leaper.

Then on the lower floor is The Design Vault. This dedicated space gives guests a deeper look into the brand's design ethos and also serves as the display floor for the new Jaguar Type 01.

4. Fine Dining at Café Eighty-One with Chef Michael O'Hare

(Image credit: Jaguar)

At the centre of the flagship is Café Eighty-One, a permanent dining concept created in partnership with Michelin-starred chef Michael O'Hare. Influenced directly by the forms and materials of the Type 01, the menu features, among other foodie delights, a contemporary reimagining of the quintessentially British Afternoon Tea.

According to Jaguar, the café has been created as an open and inspiring space designed to bring together British hospitality, culture, and creativity.

5. You Don't Need to Buy a Car to Dine There

(Image credit: Jaguar)

Café Eighty-One is open to anyone looking for an innovative dining experience, regardless of whether you are in the market for the new Jaguar Type 01 or not.

Jaguar plans to host ongoing culinary collaborations, seasonal experiences, curated tastings, and the Jaguar Taste Series throughout the year.