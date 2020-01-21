You'll soon be able to buy Nike Air Max covered in fake grass

The Nike Air Max 97 is one of the brand’s most iconic running shoes, with it sleek lines and full-length ‘Air’ cushioning, it provides comfort and style in equal measure.

But, the shoe has now been redesigned for a new home - the golf course.





And, while the original 1997 shoe took inspiration from the futuristic Japanese bullet trains, the new golf version is influenced by something closer to home.





The Nike Golf Air Max 97 ‘Grass’ (yes, that’s really what they’re called) is covered in what’s meant to look like green turf.





Though, if you do look past what could be the floor of a crazy golf course, the trainers still have the classic ripple-line design and the full-length Nike Air unit running along the shoe.





They also have an outsole designed especially to provide extra grip when you're going round the course.





There’s definitely no hiding in these trainers though, as the green is then accentuated with a bright yellow trim and embroidered Swoosh.



The Nike Golf Air Max 97 ‘Grass’ will be available for Nike members from 27 January on the brand's website.



If you prefer your shoes to be a little more understated, Nike do also have the same shoes in the original 'Silver Bullet' colourway, for £144.95.