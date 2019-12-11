You can now hire out an airship cabin to sleep in on Airbnb and it looks amazing

Looking to escape the chaos of the city with a weekend getaway? We reckon you won’t find anything cooler - or more remote - than this ‘Airship’ cabin.

Located in Drimnin, Scotland, the small aluminium pod offers peace and quiet and some pretty spectacular views of the Sound of Mull (which forms part of the Atlantic Ocean).





The secluded cabin can be found on a four-acre site so you’ll have no choice but to chill out and enjoy the fresh air.





Described as offering a “sustainable getaway”, the cabin designed by Roderick James is decked out with wood panelling giving it a warm cosy vibe, and floor-to-ceiling “dragonfly” windows at one end of the cabin offer great views of the countryside.







It’s definitely small, but they’ve still managed to fit in a king size bed, a full bathroom, a small kitchenette, a log burner and a communal area to relax in when it gets dark.





There’s even a small patio area so you can sit outside and watch the world go by.





Sound like your cup of tea? The Airship can be booked via Airbnb with a three-night weekend stay costing you £134 per night.



